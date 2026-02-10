ST. THOMAS — One Communications, the territory’s leading telecommunications provider, has announced that its St. Thomas retail location at Tutu Park Mall will remain closed today, February 10.

The closure follows an overnight security incident at the mall location. Company officials confirmed that there were no injuries during the incident and that the matter has been turned over to the relevant authorities for investigation.

Marketing Coordinator Stephon E. Smith stated that the location is currently being secured and assessed as part of the company’s standard safety procedures.

While the physical storefront is unavailable, One Communications emphasized that customers can continue to manage their accounts and process payments through the following 24/7 channels:

Online Portal: www.onecomm.vi

www.onecomm.vi Telephone: 340-774-2PAY (2729)

340-774-2PAY (2729) Self-Service Kiosks: Available at various locations across the island

In a territory where even tech giants like Elon Musk might find the local “billing gremlins” a challenge to disrupt—at least until he moves SpaceX South to the shores of St. Croix—One Communications says it appreciates the community’s understanding as they work to reopen the Tutu Park hub.