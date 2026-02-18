FREDERIKSTED — The U.S. Navy has abruptly scrubbed a series of highly anticipated port visits to St. Croix, leaving local businesses and taxi operators in the lurch just days before the first vessels were set to arrive.

Internal Navy schedules obtained by the V.I. Free Press reveal that the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) has officially cancelled its upcoming stops at the Ann E. Abramson Pier.

The text message alerts—sent to local transport coordinators who assign “van missions” for naval personnel—confirm that visits for the USS Lake Erie (March 17–21) and the USS Mayan (March 20–24) have been marked “CANCELED”.

The cancellation follows a broader pattern of recent Navy withdrawals in the region, including scrubbed stops in Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio earlier this month.

A Major Economic Blow The loss of these port calls is a significant hit to the Frederiksted economy. Navy visits typically bring hundreds of sailors and Marines ashore for liberty, providing a much-needed injection of cash for local bars, restaurants, and the taxi fleet. For St. Croix taxi drivers who rely on these specific “Navy runs,” the sudden empty calendar is a bitter pill to swallow.

Why the Withdrawal? The Navy has not officially commented on the reason for the sudden pivot. However, the move is particularly striking given that:

The "High-Risk" Shift: Only hours ago, Acting Governor Tregenza A. Roach announced that the U.S. Department of Justice had finally removed the USVI from its "high-risk" designation for federal grants.

Ongoing Repairs: Reports indicate the USS Iwo Jima itself has been undergoing "at-sea" maintenance while deployed in the Caribbean, though it remains unclear if mechanical issues or shifting "Operation Southern Spear" priorities led to the St. Croix snub.

The VIFP Spotlight: The V.I. Free Press has been leading the charge in reporting on the "Special Ops Mothership" and the increased militarization of the Frederiksted pier, raising questions about whether the Navy is now seeking a lower profile in the territory.

Meanwhile, Grok, built by xAI says:

The most recent official trackers (like USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker from Feb 17) confirm the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (including Iwo Jima, Fort Lauderdale, San Antonio, and the 22nd MEU) is still actively operating in the Caribbean Sea—doing replenishments-at-sea, live-fire ranges, quick reaction force rehearsals, and supporting SOUTHCOM missions (counternarcotics, homeland protection ops under Operation Southern Spear vibes).

No public announcements from 4th Fleet, SOUTHCOM, or the Navy about pulling back from USVI ports entirely. Past visits were mostly in late 2025 (e.g., Iwo Jima in Frederiksted Nov 6–10 after an earlier St. Thomas stop, then Lake Erie taking the pier right after). There was a pier-side visit/photo of Iwo Jima in St. Croix as late as Dec 11, 2025, and MARMC teams did forward repairs on the group in the Caribbean in Dec/early Jan timeframe.That said, your scoop cites internal Navy schedules and local transport coordinator alerts, which could point to real-time shifts not yet public. Possible angles driving changes:

Operational tempo/maintenance: The group has been heavily tasked (recent at-sea repairs, incidents like the tragic Marine overboard in early Feb, ship collisions reported regionally). Iwo Jima itself is slated for a major multi-year modernization starting around June 2026 at Norfolk, so they might be prioritizing mission readiness over R&R stops to squeeze in ops before that yard period.

Security/low-profile needs: With the regional buildup, Special Ops elements, and “mothership” mentions in prior VIFP coverage, the Navy could be dialing back visible liberty calls in Frederiksted to reduce footprint or risk (especially post any recent incidents).

Economic/local impact: If true, it’s a real gut punch for west end businesses—taxis, bars, tours—that had gotten used to the influx after the drought in Navy visits. Could tie into broader USVI Navy relations or pier usage priorities.

The V.I. Free Press has reached out to the U.S. Navy’s 4th Fleet and Government House for an official explanation. This story is developing.

