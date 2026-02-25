ST. CROIX ‘MOVING PRO’ FACES ASSAULT CHARGES IN SUPERIOR COURT

ST. CROIX — A longtime moving professional known for his years of labor in the Peter’s Farm and Peter’s Rest industrial areas appeared in Superior Court this morning to face serious felony charges.

Brandon Wilson, 47, a familiar face in the local moving and storage industry, was before Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross in Room CR-103. Wilson’s appearance stems from a January 5, 2026 incident at Estate La Grande Princess, where VIPD officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance.

VIPD mug shot of Brandon Wilson, 47, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

According to police records, the responding detectives observed visible injuries to a female victim. Wilson was subsequently charged with Second-Degree Assault, a felony. Known to many as a dedicated worker in the Peter’s Farm area near Walsh Metal Works, Wilson now faces a complex legal battle as the case moves forward.

Wednesday’s Full Criminal Docket

Wilson was just one of several individuals appearing before Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross this morning. The court saw a heavy rotation of domestic violence and property crime cases:

Melchisedec Huggins: 3rd Degree Assault (Domestic Violence)

3rd Degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Kahlia Cascen: 3rd Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon

3rd Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon Ricardo Felix: Receiving or Disposing of a Stolen Vehicle

Receiving or Disposing of a Stolen Vehicle Mark Eugene: Destruction of Property

Destruction of Property Elijah Johannes: Simple Assault & Battery (Domestic Violence)

The Virgin Islands Free Press will continue to monitor these cases as they move through the judicial system.