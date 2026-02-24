GEORGIA MAN NABBED AT ST. THOMAS AIRPORT AFTER ALLEGEDLY SCALDING WIFE WITH HOT IRON AT SAPPHIRE BEACH RESORT

ST. THOMAS — A brutal domestic dispute at a premier St. Thomas resort ended with a 43-year-old man in handcuffs at the Cyril E. King Airport as he reportedly attempted to flee the territory.

Eliseo Huerta faces multiple assault charges after police say he used a hot iron to inflict second-degree burns on his wife during a heated argument at their villa at the Sapphire Beach Resort on Friday, February 20.

According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, the female victim was transported via ambulance to the Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment. She informed officers that Huerta pressed the hot iron firmly against her buttocks when she turned her back to him, and struck her several times before leaving the villa.

On Monday afternoon, February 23, authorities caught up with Huerta at the airport. After being advised of his constitutional rights, he refused to provide a statement and was subsequently arrested and processed.

Huerta is currently charged with:

Third Degree Assault

Simple Assault

Disturbance of the Peace (Domestic Violence)

The case remains under investigation by the Domestic Violence & Special Victims Unit.