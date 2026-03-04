COURT WATCH: Superior Court Criminal Docket, March 4, 2026 ⚖️

ST. CROIX — Judge Christopher M. Timmons presided over a diverse criminal docket in Room CR-216 on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The morning session included several felony arraignments and a bench trial for a firearm-related offense.
- Bench Trial: Juan Manuel Perez, III
- Charges: First-degree assault (14 V.I.C. 295) and multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearm (14 V.I.C. 2253a).
- Status: The trial commenced at 10:00 AM.
- Arraignment: Sandra Madrigal
- Charges: Second-degree assault (14 V.I.C. 297(a)(2)) and third-degree assault (14 V.I.C. 299(1)).
- Hearing: Jessica Huoschke
- Charges: Obtaining money by false pretenses (14 V.I.C. 1741).
- Arraignment: Isaac Vigneaux
- Charges: Second-degree assault (14 V.I.C. 297(a)(2)).
- Arraignment: Xiomara Ventura
- Charges: Third-degree assault (14 V.I.C. 299(1)).