VIPD APPREHENDS SUSPECT IN NOVEMBER SUNNY ISLE SHOOTING ⚖️

ST. CROIX — Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau, supported by the Special Operations Bureau, executed search warrants early Wednesday morning that led to the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect linked to a November 2025 shooting.
- Suspect: Rashoy Burke, age 20.
- Incident History: The arrest stems from a November 8, 2025, shooting near the Sunny Isles intersection that left one victim hospitalized at Juan F. Luis Hospital.
- Evidence Recovered: During the search of Burke’s residence and vehicle, officers recovered a firearm, magazines, and ammunition.
- Charges: Burke faces charges of Carrying a Firearm (Openly or Concealed) and Possession or Sale of Ammunition.
- Status: Bail was set at $50,000. Burke is currently remanded to the John Bell Adult Correction Facility pending an Advice of Rights hearing scheduled for March 5, 2026.