VIPD APPREHENDS SUSPECT IN NOVEMBER SUNNY ISLE SHOOTING ⚖️

ST. CROIX — Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau, supported by the Special Operations Bureau, executed search warrants early Wednesday morning that led to the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect linked to a November 2025 shooting.

  • Suspect: Rashoy Burke, age 20.
  • Incident History: The arrest stems from a November 8, 2025, shooting near the Sunny Isles intersection that left one victim hospitalized at Juan F. Luis Hospital.
VIPD mug shot of Rashoy Burke, 20, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
  • Evidence Recovered: During the search of Burke’s residence and vehicle, officers recovered a firearm, magazines, and ammunition.
  • Charges: Burke faces charges of Carrying a Firearm (Openly or Concealed) and Possession or Sale of Ammunition.
  • Status: Bail was set at $50,000. Burke is currently remanded to the John Bell Adult Correction Facility pending an Advice of Rights hearing scheduled for March 5, 2026.
