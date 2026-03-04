STT man arrested after tire wrench assault ⚖️

ST. THOMAS — A 40-year-old man is in custody following a violent altercation in the Contant area on Tuesday evening.
- Suspect: David Burgess, 40.
- Incident: Police were dispatched to the Weslyan Church area around 7:06 p.m. following reports of a man armed with a knife creating a disturbance.
- The Assault: A victim reported that Burgess attacked him with both a tire wrench and a knife after a dispute over dropping off a vehicle. The victim sustained a laceration to the head after being struck twice with the wrench.
- Evidence: The assault was captured on a mobile phone video recorded by the victim.
- Charges: Burgess faces charges of Third-Degree Assault, Disturbance of the Peace, and Delaying or Obstructing Officers.
- Bail: Set at $25,000. Burgess was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his Advice of Rights hearing.