FLOOD & HEAT WATCH: Unsettled Weather to Bring Showers, T-Storms, and Triple-Digit Heat Indices
Posted inBreaking News Caribbean News Environmental News Puerto Rico News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

FLOOD & HEAT WATCH: Unsettled Weather to Bring Showers, T-Storms, and Triple-Digit Heat Indices

No Comments

By V.I. Free Press Staff

ST. CROIX — Residents across the territory should prepare for a “weather sandwich” today: significant rainfall and potential flooding coupled with dangerously high heat levels.

The Wet Weather Outlook

A surge of deep moisture is filtering into the region, pushing precipitable water values to approximately 2 inches—well above normal for late April.

  • Morning Timing: Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to increase in frequency across the U.S. Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico through the morning hours.
  • Flooding Risks: Because winds are light (under 5 knots), rain clouds will move slowly, leading to prolonged downpours in specific areas. This increases the risk of:
    • Ponding of water on roadways and in poorly drained areas.
    • Localized urban flooding and small stream flooding.
    • Lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms.

The Heat Factor

Despite the cloud cover and rain, temperatures remain unseasonably high.

  • Heat Index: Urban and coastal areas can expect heat indices—the “feels like” temperature—to reach or exceed 100°F.
  • Winds: A light southeasterly flow will keep the air humid and heavy through midweek.

Marine and Beach Conditions

  • Rip Currents: A moderate risk of rip currents remains in effect for north and east-facing beaches on St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John.
  • Seas: Marine conditions remain relatively calm with seas between 2 and 4 feet, though mariners should be alert for gusty winds and higher waves near thunderstorms.
Tags:

Comments

No comments yet. Why don’t you start the discussion?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *