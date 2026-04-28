FLOOD & HEAT WATCH: Unsettled Weather to Bring Showers, T-Storms, and Triple-Digit Heat Indices

By V.I. Free Press Staff

ST. CROIX — Residents across the territory should prepare for a “weather sandwich” today: significant rainfall and potential flooding coupled with dangerously high heat levels.

The Wet Weather Outlook

A surge of deep moisture is filtering into the region, pushing precipitable water values to approximately 2 inches—well above normal for late April.

Morning Timing: Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to increase in frequency across the U.S. Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico through the morning hours.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to increase in frequency across the U.S. Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico through the morning hours. Flooding Risks: Because winds are light (under 5 knots), rain clouds will move slowly, leading to prolonged downpours in specific areas. This increases the risk of: Ponding of water on roadways and in poorly drained areas. Localized urban flooding and small stream flooding. Lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms.

Because winds are light (under 5 knots), rain clouds will move slowly, leading to prolonged downpours in specific areas. This increases the risk of:

🌡️⚠️ Heat Awareness Week: Heat Impacts – Vulnerable Populations



Extreme heat can affect everyone, but some groups are more vulnerable, including pregnant individuals, newborns, children, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses.#prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/S8oKe8TLMY — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) April 28, 2026

The Heat Factor

Despite the cloud cover and rain, temperatures remain unseasonably high.

Heat Index: Urban and coastal areas can expect heat indices—the “feels like” temperature—to reach or exceed 100°F .

Urban and coastal areas can expect heat indices—the “feels like” temperature—to reach or exceed . Winds: A light southeasterly flow will keep the air humid and heavy through midweek.

Marine and Beach Conditions