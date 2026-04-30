WANTED: VIPD Seeking Attempted Murder Suspect on St. Croix

By V.I. Free Press Staff

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department has issued an urgent “wanted” bulletin for Keshawn Louis, 27, in connection with an attempted murder investigation. Louis was last seen on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in the St. Croix district.

Suspect Description

Louis is described as a brown-complexioned male, approximately 5’11” tall, weighing 130 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his last sighting, he was wearing:

A red t-shirt

Short jeans

Black slippers

A bandage wrapped around his right foot

The VIPD warns that Louis should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).