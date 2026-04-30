Weather Outlook: St. Croix & USVI

Current Conditions & Immediate Forecast

By V.I. Free Press Staff

While Puerto Rico is bracing for thunderstorms and flooding, the U.S. Virgin Islands can expect a significantly calmer afternoon.

Sky Conditions: Mainly fair weather with occasional passing showers.

Mainly fair weather with occasional passing showers. Winds: East-southeast winds up to 12 mph, with higher gusts possible.

East-southeast winds up to 12 mph, with higher gusts possible. Marine: Seas remain manageable at 3 to 5 feet, though a moderate risk of rip currents persists for northern-exposed beaches, including St. Thomas and St. John.

The Drying Trend (Friday – Saturday) A high-pressure system is strengthening to our north, which will usher in a “drying trend” starting late Friday.

Lower Moisture: Precipitable water levels will drop from 1.90 inches today to roughly 1.60 inches by Saturday, leading to more stable and clear conditions.

Extended Outlook (Sunday – Next Thursday) The forecast indicates a transition into a tranquil, seasonal pattern dominated by high pressure over the central Atlantic.

🌡️🐾 Heat Awareness Week: Pet Safety



💧 Provide fresh water at all times

🌳 Ensure access to shade or cool areas

🚫 Never leave your pet in a parked vehicle

🐕 Limit walks during the hottest parts of the day

🔥 Avoid hot surfaces that can burn their paws#prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/8STjHtnd62 — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) April 30, 2026

The Heat Factor: This is the primary story for the coming week. East to southeast winds will pull in warmer air, keeping temperatures above normal.

This is the primary story for the coming week. East to southeast winds will pull in warmer air, keeping temperatures above normal. Heat Indices: Expect daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s . When combined with the humidity, the “feels like” temperature (heat index) is projected to reach or exceed 100°F daily across coastal and urban areas.

Expect daytime highs in the . When combined with the humidity, the “feels like” temperature (heat index) is projected to reach or exceed daily across coastal and urban areas. Rain Chances: Early next week (Monday–Wednesday) looks particularly dry, with rain chances dipping as low as 10–30%. Moisture is expected to return by next Thursday as an upper-level trough approaches the region.

Summary for VIFP Readers: The heavy rains hitting our neighbors to the west won’t be a major factor for the USVI this weekend. Instead, the territory should prepare for a sustained heat event. With heat indices topping 100°F through next week, the focus remains on hydration and heat safety.