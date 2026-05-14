COURT WATCH: Criminal Advice of Rights and Waste Hauling Violations

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. CROIX — While the territory swelters under a 111°F heat index, the wheels of justice continue to turn at the Superior Court in Kingshill. Today’s docket highlights the government’s ongoing crackdown on sanitation violations and a criminal case involving a local resident.

Criminal Advice of Rights

The court also conducted an Advice of Rights hearing for a criminal matter involving the Virgin Islands Department of Justice.

Richard White, III (SX-2026-CR-00126): Appeared at 9:00 AM regarding charges under 20 V.I.C. 493(a)(1).

Appeared at 9:00 AM regarding charges under 20 V.I.C. 493(a)(1). Legal Representation: White is being represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender, while the Office of the Attorney General is prosecuting the case.

Loose Waste Transport Violations

The morning session featured two separate litter-related cases initiated by the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA). Both individuals were cited for violating the local code regarding the transportation of loose waste.

Neige Poleon (SX-2026-LT-00059): Appeared for a hearing regarding an incident on April 6, 2026, involving the hauling or transporting of loose waste.

Appeared for a hearing regarding an incident on April 6, 2026, involving the hauling or transporting of loose waste. Sycoi Jarvis (SX-2026-LT-00060): Faced a similar hearing for a citation issued on the same date by Officer Kira Francis for a violation of 19 V.I.C. 1563(4).

These citations emphasize the territorial effort to ensure that all hauled materials are properly secured to prevent environmental hazards and roadside litter.

It’s a light but significant docket for a cruise ship day—even the court system seems to be keeping its movements efficient today.