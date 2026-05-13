COURT WATCH: From ‘Busted’ to the Bench

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

While the St. Croix heat index pushes past triple digits, the wheels of justice are turning just as intensely at the Superior Court in Kingshill.

Following the significant community engagement from yesterday’s report—detailing an arrest made eight months after a violent incident in Williams Delight—the focus now shifts to the fresh faces appearing before the court today.

Today’s Docket: Arraignments and Assault Charges

In Room CR-216, a series of domestic and assault-related cases are scheduled for heavy movement under Hon. Christopher M. Timmons.