COURT WATCH: From ‘Busted’ to the Bench

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer
While the St. Croix heat index pushes past triple digits, the wheels of justice are turning just as intensely at the Superior Court in Kingshill.
Following the significant community engagement from yesterday’s report—detailing an arrest made eight months after a violent incident in Williams Delight—the focus now shifts to the fresh faces appearing before the court today.
Today’s Docket: Arraignments and Assault Charges
In Room CR-216, a series of domestic and assault-related cases are scheduled for heavy movement under Hon. Christopher M. Timmons.
- Joseph Ventura (SX-2026-CR-00114): Scheduled for a 9:00 AM Arraignment. Ventura faces charges including Third-Degree Assault (14 V.I.C. 299) and violations related to Domestic Violence (16 V.I.C 91).
- Roger Lawson (SX-2026-CR-00125): Appearing for Advice of Rights at 9:00 AM. Like Ventura, Lawson is charged under 14 V.I.C. 299, underscoring a morning dominated by assault-related filings.
- Francisco Cesar (SX-2026-CR-00078): A Bench Trial is slated for 10:00 AM. Cesar faces a multi-count list including Third-Degree Assault and Disturbing the Peace (14 V.I.C. 622). Unlike the morning’s new filings, this case moves into the trial phase to determine accountability.