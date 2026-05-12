St. Croix Man Arrested for 2025 Williams Delight Shooting

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man who has been a fugitive for eight months is finally behind bars following a violent shooting in Williams Delight last fall.

Wakoi James, 35, surrendered to authorities at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station on Monday, May 11, accompanied by his defense attorney. The arrest stems from a September 14, 2025, incident where the 911 Emergency Call Center was flooded with reports of gunfire in the Williams Delight neighborhood.

Following a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, detectives identified James as one of the shooters. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

Serious Weapons Charges

James now faces a litany of felony charges including:

First-Degree Reckless Endangerment

Carrying a Firearm (Openly or Concealed)

Possession of Ammunition

Third-Degree Assault

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Court Appearance

James was transported to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility. He appeared this morning, May 12, for an Advice of Rights hearing before the newly appointed Magistrate Judge Christopher M. Timmons. Bail was not set for James pending his appearance in court.

The arrest marks a significant “win” for the VIPD’s cold case efforts, even if it took eight months to get the suspect into the passing lane of the justice system.