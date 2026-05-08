Court Watch: The Recurring Docket of Warren Freeman

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. CROIX — In the legal halls of the Superior Court, some names appear with a frequency that highlights the ongoing struggle between public safety and the local mental health crisis. On Friday, May 8, 2026, Warren Freeman appeared before the Honorable Yolan C. Brow Ross for a status conference, the latest chapter in a long history of high-profile legal encounters.

The Incident at Oriental Bank

The current charges stem from a chaotic scene on the afternoon of Monday, May 4, 2026. According to police reports, Freeman was causing a disturbance at the Oriental Bank in Estate Diamond. When responding officers ordered him to leave the premises, Freeman, who was seated in a wheelchair, reportedly refused and began shouting profanities.

As one officer turned to consult with the bank manager, witnesses say Freeman stood up from his wheelchair and swung a metal crutch at the officer’s head. The blow caused a deep laceration to the officer’s face. The officer was forced to use a baton to subdue Freeman before he could be taken into custody.

Freeman currently faces several charges, including:

Third-Degree Assault (14 V.I.C. 297(a)(2))

(14 V.I.C. 297(a)(2)) Aggravated Assault and Battery

Interfering with an Officer Discharging His Duties

Disturbance of the Peace

Most recent VIPD mug shot of Warren Freeman, 56, on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Freeman’s Pattern of ‘Wild Exploits‘

Friday’s status conference is not Freeman’s first time navigating the territory’s criminal justice system. Long-time followers of local court news may remember his “wild exploits” from 2022, which included a bizarre incident where he was arrested for driving an overdue rental Jeep while completely naked.

In that September 2022 encounter, Freeman allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward police officers after his brother called 911 seeking help for a mental health episode. While he was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, those charges were ultimately dismissed with prejudice. The court determined at the time that Freeman should be placed in the physical custody of the Department of Health rather than a correctional facility.

Systemic Challenges

The recurrence of these incidents raises familiar questions about the territory’s ability to manage individuals with known mental illnesses who repeatedly cycle through the courts.

As Magistrate Brow Ross reviews the status of Case No. SX-2026-CR-00122, the community is left wondering if this cycle of “incident, arrest, and release” will find a different resolution this time.

Freeman remains in custody at the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility after failing to post a $25,000 bail.