WANTED: VIPD Seeking Dominica Native for 3rd Degree Assault on St. Croix

By V.I. Free Press Staff

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating 45-year-old Oral Roy Berkitt, who is wanted in connection with a third-degree assault.

Berkitt is described as a black male, standing 6’2” and weighing approximately 162 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. According to police records, Berkitt was born in Dominica.

Authorities state that Berkitt is known to frequent the following areas on St. Croix:

Mount Pleasant

Mutual Homes

Walter I. M. Hodge Pavilion

DO NOT APPROACH: The VIPD advises the public not to approach Berkitt if seen. Instead, contact emergency services or the Criminal Investigation Bureau immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Oral Roy Berkitt is urged to contact 911, the Wilbur Francis Command at (340) 712-6063, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 712-6092, or Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).