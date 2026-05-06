ELDER EXPLOITATION: 63-Year-Old St. Croix Woman Arrested in $21,000 Debit Card Fraud

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — A nine-month investigation into the financial abuse of a dependent adult has culminated in the arrest of a 63-year-old woman accused of draining more than $21,000 from a victim’s bank accounts.

The Arrest On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, detectives from the VIPD Economic Crimes Unit caught up with Cavell N. Dickenson. Dickenson was served with an arrest warrant and taken into custody without incident, appearing in a beaming mugshot despite the gravity of the felony charges filed against her.

The Investigation The probe began on August 20, 2025, after a complainant reported a massive discrepancy in their finances. According to police reports:

Dickenson knowingly took two Visa debit cards belonging to the victim without authorization.

belonging to the victim without authorization. Over several months, she allegedly used the cards to make a series of cash withdrawals and retail purchases for her own benefit.

The systematic theft resulted in a total financial loss of $21,496.00 to the victim.

Charges and Bail Dickenson has been booked and charged with a litany of financial crimes:

Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person or Dependent Adult

Obtaining Money by False Pretense

Grand Larceny

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Access to Computer for Fraudulent Purposes

Her bail was set at $20,000.00. She was granted a ten-percent provision ($2,000.00), which she posted to secure her release pending an Advice of Rights hearing.