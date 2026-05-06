GRAND LARCENY: L.E.M. Enterprises Employee Charged in $20,000 St. Croix Window Theft

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — A 23-year-old employee of a local enterprise is facing multiple felony counts tonight after a nine-month investigation by the VIPD Economic Crimes Unit revealed a massive inventory theft.

The Arrest On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Nigel Noelien turned himself in at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Operation Building. Noelien was served an arrest warrant and taken into custody without incident by detectives who have been tracking the case since August 20, 2025.

The Investigation Detectives allege that while employed by L.E.M. Enterprises LLC, Noelien systematically stole windows that did not belong to him. The investigation concluded that his actions caused the company a verified financial loss of $20,221.26.

Charges and Bail Noelien has been booked and charged with:

Grand Larceny

Embezzlement by Employee

His bail was set at $35,000.00. Noelien was released after posting ten percent ($3,500.00) and is currently awaiting his Advice of Rights hearing.