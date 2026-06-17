BANNED CUSTOMER ARRESTED WITH LOADED SIG SAUER AT BEEHIVE STRIP CLUB IN ST. THOMAS

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who allegedly refused to leave a local adult entertainment venue found himself behind bars after police discovered a loaded handgun tucked into his waistband during a physical struggle with security personnel.

Elvis Frederick was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition without a license, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by the Virgin Islands Police Department.

The incident unfolded on Friday, June 13, 2026, at approximately 3:17 a.m., when VIPD Officers Yoelie Emmanuel and M. Woodley were dispatched to the Beehive Strip Club following reports of a banned patron causing a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed security guard Alex Dorset, who stated that Frederick had been barred from the establishment two weeks prior after being caught with two firearms on the property. Dorset reported that Frederick returned to the club, refused to leave, threatened to “shell him down,” and pressed his body against the guard, who immediately felt the distinct shape of a firearm on the suspect’s waist.

When initially questioned by responding officers, Frederick denied having a weapon. However, due to the volatile nature of the complaint and a large crowd gathering at the scene, officers placed Frederick in handcuffs and escorted him away from the club.

While being walked to a marked police unit, Frederick reportedly began “twisting and wiggling” the lower half of his body. The erratic movement caused his shirt to rise, exposing the black handle of a handgun protruding from his waistband. Officer Woodley immediately recovered a black Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun from an inside-the-waistband holster, along with an additional ammunition magazine tucked into Frederick’s rear left pocket.

The venue’s owner, Brian Roberts, subsequently confirmed to investigators that Frederick was officially banned from the premises.

A Forensic Crime Scene Technician processed the evidence at the scene, confirming the Sig Sauer was loaded with 16 rounds in the magazine and an additional live round chambered in the gun. The second pocketed magazine contained an additional 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

A standard background check revealed that Frederick does not possess a valid Virgin Islands license to carry a firearm. He was transported to the Richard Callwood Command for booking and processing.

Frederick was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections after failing to post a $50,000 bail pending his Advice of Rights hearing.