BREAKING: V.I. Progressive Movement Call for Immediate Protests at Emancipation Park Over WAPA Power Outages

BREAKING: V.I. Progressive Movement Call for Immediate Protests at Emancipation Park Over WAPA Power Outages

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — Outraged by relentless power outages and skyrocketing utility rates, the Virgin Islands Progressive Movement (V.I.P.M.) has issued an urgent call to action for a mass protest tomorrow morning in Charlotte Amalie.

The demonstration is a direct response to the rolling blackouts that continue to paralyze St. Thomas. According to community advocates, the crisis reached a boiling point tonight when Feeders 6B, 8B, and 10B all failed simultaneously around 7:00 PM, plunging vast sectors of the island into darkness.

In an email statement to the press, local advocate Clarence Payne leveled fierce criticism at both utility executives and territorial leadership:

“We need answers from the top of our government! This is completely unacceptable to have hardworking residents pay the highest rates under the USA flag and for what exactly? High end salaries with exorbitant perks for executives to do what?”

Protest Logistics

According to the official demonstration flyer, PHOTO-2026-06-17-14-55-15.jpg , organizers are calling on residents from across the territory to gather and demand immediate institutional accountability:

When: Tomorrow, June 18, 2026, at 11:00 AM

Tomorrow, June 18, 2026, at Where: Gathering at Emancipation Park , marching directly to The Government House .

Gathering at , marching directly to . The Core Demands: An immediate end to the constant outages, a transparent review of executive compensation amid systemic infrastructure failure, and relief from some of the highest utility bills in the United States.

The V.I.P.M. flyer states: “High bills. Constant outages. No excuses. Our power. Our voices. Our future. Enough is enough!” Organizers are urging the public to stand in solidarity, stating, “Be there. Be heard. Bring a friend. Together, we can light the way!”

This is a developing story. Follow the St. Croix Sun News for live updates from the march tomorrow.