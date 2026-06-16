BREAD DAYLIGHT AMBUSH: 23-Year-Old Asani Henry Gunned Down in Hospital Ground as Territory’s Unsolved Homicide Count Climbs to 16

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — The brutal drumbeat of street violence in the U.S. Virgin Islands claimed another young life on Tuesday afternoon, exposing yet again a territory spiraling completely out of federal and local law enforcement control.

Emergency operators with the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched law enforcement units to the notorious Hospital Ground area of St. Thomas at approximately 3:40 p.m. after terrified citizens reported a volley of high-powered gunfire erupting in the residential neighborhood. Arriving officers discovered an unresponsive young male slumped on the pavement, having sustained multiple catastrophic gunshot wounds across his body. Emergency Medical Technicians quickly traveled to the scene but concluded that the victim exhibited no vital signs. Grim-faced next of kin later identified the deceased as 23-year-old Asani Henry.

The midday execution of Henry adds another bloody chapter to a territory-wide crisis, officially pushing the 2026 homicide ledger to a staggering 16 casualties. While the blood was still fresh on the asphalt, the Virgin Islands Police Department under Acting Commissioner Mario Brooks rolled out its standard, tightly controlled public relations script. Rather than announcing a suspect or demonstrating operational command of the West End or St. Thomas streets, the department issued a generic appeal begging the public for WhatsApp tips and Crime Stoppers leads to do the fundamental detective work the VIPD is funded millions of taxpayer dollars to execute.

This latest slaughter under the watch of Governor Albert Bryan Jr. and Commissioner Brooks shatters any institutional illusion that the public safety network has the upper hand against the influx of smuggled firearms terrorizing ordinary citizens. While high-priced, six-figure public information gatekeepers remain completely invisible behind closed doors, the grim reality on the ground is being dictated by street-level gunmen acting as judge, jury, and executioner. The Investigation Bureau and the Major Crimes Unit have launched yet another routine investigation, but for a department historically incapable of closing cases without an informant handing them a name, the family of Asani Henry faces a bleak and familiar island reality where answers are rarely found.