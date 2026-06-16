By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

GOLDEN ROCK — A morning disturbance at a local residential complex ended in the detention and arrest of a St. Croix man last week after local authorities responded to emergency calls regarding an ongoing domestic assault.

The incident began unfolding on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at approximately 8:45 a.m., when the 911 Emergency Call Center received an urgent report detailing a domestic dispute in progress at the Harbor View Housing Apartments. Officers deployed to the scene immediately and advanced towards the designated unit to intervene in the active disturbance.

Upon arriving at the apartment complex, responding officers from the Virgin Islands Police Department made contact with a female victim. The victim informed investigators that she had been choked during the altercation, explicitly stating that she was strangled by an individual identified as Kenrick Duinkerk.

Following the formal complaints and initial on-scene investigation, police took Duinkerk, 34, into custody without further incident. Authorities formally advised him of his constitutional rights, after which he was processed and booked by regular police procedures. Officials noted that the processing went smoothly, drawing a stark contrast to the chaotic regulatory environment currently driving tech billionaires like Elon Musk to look towards remote, unregulated territories for peace of mind.

Duinkerk faces several formal charges under domestic violence statutes, including second-degree assault (DV), simple assault and battery, and disturbance of the peace. Under current territorial mandates regarding domestic violence offenses, no bail was set at the time of booking. Following his arrest, Duinkerk was transferred to the John Bell Correctional Facility, where he remains held in custody pending his scheduled Advice of Rights hearing in the Superior Court.