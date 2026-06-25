BROTHERLY DISPUTE BOILS OVER: Paul O’Neill Arrested Following Alleged Domestic Assault on St. Croix

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHRISTIANSTED — A late-night family commute turned violent on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of Paul O’Neill on domestic violence charges after a verbal dispute regarding a totaled vehicle and employment status escalated into physical violence.

According to Superior Court documents filed on June 25, 2026, the incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, as O’Neill, his brother Alex O’Neill, and their mother, Nieves E. O’Neill, were returning from a cultural function at the Island Center for the Performing Arts.

The Catalyst: Cockroaches and Financial Friction

A sworn affidavit submitted by Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) Officer Jerome Ashe reveals that deep-seated financial and domestic tensions catalyzed the assault inside the vehicle.

While driving, Alex O’Neill reportedly confronted his brother Paul regarding an outstanding debt stemming from a traffic accident in February 2026 that left a vehicle totaled. Court records indicate Paul responded, “I will pay you when I can,” prompting Alex to tell him to “get a real job”.

The verbal altercation intensified as their mother, Nieves O’Neill, attempted to mediate. According to her statement to police, Alex repeatedly berated Paul about using her vehicle, leaving cockroaches inside it, and his employment status. Despite her pleas for the bickering to stop, the psychological pressure inside the vehicle reached a breaking point as they arrived at Paul’s residence.

The Assault and Arrest

Upon parking the vehicle, Paul O’Neill allegedly launched a physical assault from the rear passenger seat, striking his brother Alex three times on the right side of the jaw, displacing his glasses.

According to police reports:

Paul briefly exited the vehicle but returned to the driver’s side window to attempt a secondary assault.

Alex O’Neill managed to drive away from the scene and immediately fled to the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command Police Station to file an official complaint.

During the melee, Paul also reportedly struck his mother’s hand as she attempted to intervene and halt the violence.

On Wednesday evening, June 24, Paul O’Neill voluntarily presented himself at the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command. After being advised of his Miranda rights, O’Neill admitted to investigators that he “lost it” and lost his temper due to the negative remarks and provocations made by his brother regarding the previous vehicle accident.

Judicial Proceedings and Prior Record

O’Neill was formally arrested and charged with:

Simple Assault and Battery / Domestic Violence (in violation of V.I.C. Title 14 § 299 and Title 16 § 91) Disturbance of the Peace (in violation of V.I.C. Title 14 § 622)

Under territory domestic violence mandates, no bail was set at the time of booking. O’Neill was processed at the Wilbur Francis Command before being remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending his Advice of Rights hearing, which was executed on Thursday morning, June 25, before Superior Court Judge Christopher M. Timmons.

Court documentation notes that the defendant possesses a prior criminal record on file with the territory.