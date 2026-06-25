FERRY DOCK FRACAS: St. Thomas Man Arrested in St. John After Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer, Disrupting Clinic Staff

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CRUZ BAY — A St. Thomas resident faces multiple criminal charges after a routine maritime safety dispute at the St. John ferry dock escalated into a physical assault on a VIPD officer and continued noncompliance across multiple public facilities.

According to Superior Court documents filed on June 25, 2026, Kesny Jean was taken into custody following a violent altercation on Tuesday evening, June 23, at the Cruz Bay ferry dock.

The Catalyst: Noncompliance at Sea

The incident began at approximately 7:14 p.m. when VIPD Officer Clint Ettinoffe, while conducting a foot patrol in the area of Ocean Safari in downtown Cruz Bay, heard the ferry dock cashier call for assistance. A Varlack Ventures ferry vessel that had departed at 7:00 p.m. was observed abruptly returning to the dock.

Upon boarding the vessel, Officer Ettinoffe was met by the ship’s captain, Keshawn Serrano, who stated that Jean was standing outside the cabin at the rear of the vessel and had repeatedly refused direct instructions to sit inside. Serrano reported that Jean became verbally aggressive, utilized profanity, refused to comply with maritime safety rules, and requested his immediate removal from the vessel.

Escalation on the Dock

Officer Ettinoffe, utilizing a body-worn camera, escorted Jean off the vessel’s ramp onto the dock. The officer noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Jean, who continued to behave aggressively and shout profanities.

According to the probable cause fact sheet:

Upon being informed that the captain refused him transport and that he would need to wait for the 8:00 p.m. ferry, Jean became visibly enraged.

Jean suddenly swung his right hand at the officer’s face, striking the left side of his mouth.

After receiving a lawful order to clear the dock area, Jean threw his ferry tickets directly into the officer’s face.

Jean then approached the officer aggressively with his hands raised near his chest and pushed him with both hands.

Officer Ettinoffe executed a physical take-down, securing Jean’s left wrist and using an open-palm maneuver to bring him to the ground against a metal light pole. Sergeant T. Alexander arrived on scene shortly after to assist in completing the handcuffing process and advising Jean of his constitutional rights.

Continued Hostility Across Two Islands

The disruption continued well after the initial arrest. Jean was transported to the Myrah Keating Smith Clinic for a mandatory medical evaluation, where he reportedly remained highly hostile.

Sworn statements indicate Jean became verbally abusive and aggressive toward Dr. D. James and the attending nursing staff. Despite intervention by Deputy Chief Clayton Brown, who was present at the clinic and attempted to de-escalate the situation, Jean maintained a hostile and disrespectful demeanor until he was eventually medically cleared.

Jean was subsequently transported by ferry back to St. Thomas for processing at the Richard Callwood Police Station. However, Forensic Detective P. Telemaque and Forensic Technician K. Boland were entirely unable to complete standard booking procedures due to Jean’s continued noncompliance, disruptive behavior, and persistent use of profane language.

Judicial Proceedings

Jean was subsequently remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections. He is formally charged with:

Aggravated Assault and Battery Upon a Police Officer (Title 14, VIC § 298 (1)) Interfering with an Officer Discharging His Duties (Title 14, VIC § 1508(a)) Disturbance of the Peace / Threats (Title 14, VIC § 622 (1))

Court records show Jean has a prior record on file with the territory. His Advice of Rights hearing was held on Thursday morning, June 25, before Magistrate Judge Julie Smith Todman in the St. Thomas Magistrate Division. An arraignment has been officially scheduled for July 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. before Judge Simone M. VanHolten-Turnbull.