Drug Trafficking: St. Croix Man Pleads Guilty in Fentanyl-by-Mail Plot

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. CROIX — Mario Felix, 36, of St. Croix, entered a guilty plea in federal court yesterday for his role in an illegal postal drug smuggling operation. Felix pleaded guilty before Magistrate Judge Emile A. Henderson III to a single federal charge of causing the attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Intercepted Mail and Digital Fingerprints

According to formal court documents, the case began on December 31, 2022, when federal officers selected an inbound U.S. Postal Service (USPS) package for a random inspection. Upon opening the parcel, inspectors discovered a book containing several plastic bags stuffed with 800 blue pills. A Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) laboratory analysis later confirmed the pills contained 88.67 grams of fentanyl.

The investigation quickly tied the package back to Felix through a combination of physical and digital evidence:

Fingerprints: Investigators recovered Felix’s fingerprints directly from the plastic bag wrapped around the book.

Investigators recovered Felix’s fingerprints directly from the plastic bag wrapped around the book. Text Messages: Extracted text conversations showed Felix soliciting the mailing address and last name of an associate.

Extracted text conversations showed Felix soliciting the mailing address and last name of an associate. Photographic Evidence: When the associate questioned what was being sent, Felix transmitted a photo of the book containing the fentanyl pills, explicitly stating something was hidden inside. He further promised to pay the individual $800 upon delivery.

Sentencing Outlook

Felix faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison, with a maximum statutory penalty of up to 40 years. A federal district judge will determine the final sentence following a review of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory parameters.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the USPS Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rhonda Williams-Henry is leading the prosecution.