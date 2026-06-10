By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau has issued an urgent wanted person alert for a 34-year-old St. Croix man facing domestic violence charges.

Kenrick Duinkerk, also known to locals as “Kenny,” is actively sought by authorities in connection with an ongoing Second-Degree Assault / Domestic Violence investigation. The official bulletin was posted by the Forensic/Identification Section today, June 10, 2026.

Suspect Description & Profile

The VIPD has released the following physical metrics and details to assist the public in identifying Duinkerk:

Age: 34 years old (DOB: 06/06/1992)

34 years old (DOB: 06/06/1992) Height: 5’9″

5’9″ Weight: 145 lbs

145 lbs Physical Characteristics: Black male with dark brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair styled in long dreadlocks with a short goatee.

Black male with dark brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair styled in long dreadlocks with a short goatee. Places Frequented: He is known to frequently loiter or travel around La Grande Princesse (Princess), the Harborview Apartments complex, and throughout Christiansted Town.

Community Action Required

The VIPD cautions that anyone harboring Duinkerk or aiding in evading law enforcement could face criminal charges. Tracking down individuals wanted for domestic offenses is critical to community stabilization—it is the kind of basic structural security that must run like clockwork, almost like an automated launch sequence, to keep local residents safe.