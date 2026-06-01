JFL HOSPITAL EXCLUSIVE: ER Chaos Leads to Arrest After Security Director Assaulted with Cell Phone

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Reporter

DIAMOND — A disruptive family member at the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center (JFL) is behind bars after a vulgar ER tirade escalated into a full-blown physical altercation with the hospital’s top security official.

According to an official Superior Court Probable Cause Fact Sheet obtained by the St. Croix Sun News, Yanira Rosario was arrested on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, after allegedly using her cellular phone to strike JFL Director of Hospital Security Winsbut McFarlande Sr. across the head.

Vulgar Tirade Interrupts Patient Care

The incident began when JFL security personnel received an urgent overhead page requesting immediate assistance in the Emergency Room Department.

Upon arrival, responding Officer Akil McFarlande, alongside multiple security guards and Director McFarlande, encountered an incredibly volatile scene. An attending nurse informed security that Rosario was being boisterous, using vulgar language, and actively interfering with the medical staff’s ability to properly assess and treat Rosario’s mother, who was a patient in the ER.

When staff requested that Rosario leave the room so they could continue treating her mother, she defiantly refused, stating she would not move until her brother arrived to take her place.

Escalatation and Physical Violence

As Director McFarlande attempted to de-escalate the situation with a calming gesture, Rosario allegedly slapped his hand away. Left with no choice, a team of four security officers began escorting her out of the Emergency Department for the safety of the medical staff and patients.

The dockets reveal the escort quickly turned violent. Rosario reportedly became physically resistant, tensed her body, and then raised her hand—striking Director McFarlande on the top of his head with her cell phone.

The blow was severe enough to cause an immediate hematoma on the Director’s head, which required an attending ER nurse to administer immediate first aid care to the security boss. According to the sworn declaration, Director McFarlande “defended himself and struck Ms. Rosario in her head with his hand” before compliance was finally gained and she was removed from the building.

Facing Major Charges and Prior Record

Rosario was taken into custody and transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station in Mars Hill for booking. Court documents explicitly state that Rosario possesses a prior criminal record on file.

Assistant Attorney General Chad Mitchell has signed off on the declaration, and Rosario faces multiple charges, including:

Third-Degree Assault (Felony) Simple Assault and Battery Disturbance of the Peace

Rosario’s bail was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post the funds, she was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending her Advice of Rights hearing.