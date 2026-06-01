SURVEILLANCE VIDEO TRAP: WOMAN CONFESSES TO ST. THOMAS MARKET SQUARE JEEP ARSON

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Reporter

ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas woman who initially denied destroying a luxury SUV by fire completely reversed her story and confessed to arson after detectives blindsided her with security camera footage of the crime, according to Superior Court records obtained by the St. Croix Sun.

Amanda D. Daniel stands charged with Second-Degree Arson and Destruction of Property following a intense investigation by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau into a vehicle fire that destroyed a black 2019 GMC Denali in the Market Square area.

The WhatsApp Surveillance Trail

According to a sworn affidavit from Detective Brian Delano Bedminster, the breakthrough in the case occurred on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Port Authority Officer Dwight Griffith contacted Detective Bedminster after receiving a tip from a confidential informant regarding surveillance footage of the arson.

Using that informant data, Officer Griffith tracked down the owner of a building near the Market Square burn site. The building owner then forwarded high-definition security footage via WhatsApp directly to law enforcement.

On Monday, May 25, a team of detectives reviewed the footage. According to court documents, investigators positively identified Daniel on the tape as the individual who walked up to the black GMC Denali, opened the door, and intentionally ignited an object inside, causing the luxury vehicle to become instantly engulfed in flames.

A Jailhouse Interview and a Sudden Confession

After an initial island-wide search to locate Daniel failed on Tuesday, detectives discovered she was already being housed at the Bureau of Corrections on an unrelated matter. On Thursday, May 28, detectives signed Daniel out of the prison and brought her to the Criminal Investigation Bureau for formal questioning.

During the first leg of the recorded interview with Detective Bedminster and Detective Yordona Loblack, Daniel flatly denied burning the vehicle.

However, the tide turned when detectives asked Daniel how she would respond if they possessed clear video evidence of her committing the crime. Upon realizing she was caught on camera, Daniel immediately changed her statement and admitted she was responsible for the fire.

The “Bowleg” Accomplice and a Wild Cast of Characters

After being shown the WhatsApp surveillance footage, Daniel identified herself and walked detectives through the mechanics of the arson. She explained that she initially ignited the roof area inside the vehicle before opening the rear trunk to let the oxygen feed the flames and ensure the fire spread.

In a bizarre twist, Daniel told investigators that several other individuals were present during the arson but did not actively participate in lighting the match. While she claimed she did not know their real names, she identified her cohorts by their street nicknames:

“Rasco”

“Hank”

“Lana”

“Birdie”

“Giovany”

A “man with a black mask with bowleg who had the gas bottle inside the jeep.”

Daniel further alleged that once the GMC Denali went up in flames, a chaotic dispute broke out, and she was chased down the roadway and assaulted by “Hank”.

Facing Major Felony Charges

Assistant Attorney General Brenda Scales reviewed the case on May 29, 2026, finding ample probable cause to hold Daniel criminally liable for the destruction. Court records indicate Daniel has a prior local criminal history and a rap sheet on file.

Daniel was formally booked by the Forensics Bureau and remanded back to the Bureau of Corrections. She faces local prosecution for: