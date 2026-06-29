Rushing to Probation: Driver Crashes into V.I. Supreme Court Vehicle

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. CROIX — A routine probation check-in at the Kingshill judicial complex turned into a multi-charge traffic arrest after an allegedly intoxicated driver crashed directly into a vehicle belonging to the highest court in the territory.

The collision, which unfolded in broad daylight on Friday, June 26, 2026, occurred right outside the very halls of justice the driver was rushing to reach.

High-Speed Turn Ends in Parking Lot Collision

The incident began at approximately 3:51 P.M. when the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched a traffic investigator to the parking lot of the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands in Kingshill.

Upon arrival, police officers were approached by Superior Court Deputy Marshals who pointed out the wreckage and the operator responsible, who was sitting under a nearby tree.

The driver, identified as Megan N. Smith, told authorities she was operating a silver 2021 Ford Escape belonging to her boyfriend.

Smith explicitly stated to investigators that she had been traveling from home and was in a massive hurry to reach the building for her mandatory probation sign-in.

Court marshals reported seeing the Ford Escape enter the court gates and travel southward up a slight incline toward the maintenance building at a high rate of speed, prompting them to shout at her to slow down due to heavy pedestrian traffic.

Ignoring the warnings, Smith made a sharp southwest turn into a parking space, reversed, and ultimately struck a stationary grey 2017 Dodge Caravan bearing license plate JUD-6.

In a twist of institutional irony, the parked vehicle Smith heavily damaged is registered directly to the Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands.

Loud Music and Alcohol Blamed for the Crash

When initially confronted by court marshals, Smith attempted to walk away toward the main building and denied being involved in any accident.

She eventually acknowledged responsibility only after a deputy marshal physically pointed out the extensive damage to both vehicles.

Smith claimed that the music playing inside her Ford Escape was so loud that she never realized she had collided with the stationary vehicle.

However, responding police officers immediately noticed that Smith was sweating, staggering slightly, and slurring her speech.

Investigators detected a powerful odor of alcohol on her breath, and Smith subsequently admitted to consuming a cocktail and a “Crucian confusion” alcoholic beverage during a brunch earlier that morning at 11:30 A.M.

The situation worsened when Smith’s probation officer intervened at the scene, pointing out a small bottle of Hennessy and a separate pink-and-gray water bottle in Smith’s possession.

Smith openly confirmed to the officers that the colored liquid inside the water bottle was indeed an alcoholic beverage.

Total Failure of Sobriety Tests Leads to Jail

Police authorities attempted to administer the Three Standardized Field Sobriety Tests to the suspect, resulting in a total failure across all categories.

During the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, Smith repeatedly moved her head instead of following the stimulus with her eyes.

When instructed to perform the Walk-and-Turn test, she was completely unable to maintain her balance, stepped entirely off the line, and swayed heavily while clutching her shorts.

Finally, during the One-Leg Stand test, Smith raised her knee with her arms stretched wide before giving up entirely, telling the testing officer to just take her to jail because she would be out by Monday anyway.

Following her arrest, a database check with the Department of Motor Vehicles revealed that while Smith held a valid driver’s license, the vehicle she was operating was completely uninsured and unregistered.

Advice of Rights Held as Four Charges Logged

Smith was transported to the Ancilmo Marshal Command Police Station for processing, where she flatly refused to consent to a chemical breath test.

Assistant Attorney General Chad Mitchell officially submitted the initiating court documents on Monday morning, June 29, 2026, leveling four distinct charges against her.

Smith faces counts of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, Negligent Driving, Operating an Unregistered Vehicle, and Operating an Uninsured Vehicle.

Bail was set at $1,505.00 per the local chart, which Smith successfully posted to secure her release.

Following her formal Advice of Rights hearing on Monday morning before the Honorable Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross, the court officially scheduled a secondary hearing for Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 8:00 A.M. in Superior Court Room CR-103.