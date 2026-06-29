All for One in Custody: Frederiksted Brother Arrested on Domestic Violence Contempt Charges

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. CROIX — A long-standing sibling dispute in Frederiksted boiled over into a formal domestic violence arrest after a man with a heavily literary name allegedly violated an active court protective order right in front of responding police officers.

The tense confrontation, which required law enforcement to disarm the suspect, highlights the complex legal boundaries imposed by territorial magistrates trying to keep warring family members apart.

Dispatched Officers Confront Armed Brother at La Grange Property

The conflict intensified at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026, when Police Officers Jaleesa Gonzalez and Careeme Smith were urgently dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to a residence at #1CA La Grange. En route to the scene, dispatchers explicitly warned the officers via radio that one of the brothers, identified as Aramis, was armed with a firearm, though the reporting brother had not yet seen the weapon. Upon arrival, Officer Gonzalez observed Hector Gordon standing squarely in the middle of the public road holding his cell phone at arm’s length to record the escalating interaction.

Standing directly in the doorway of a nearby blue house—which Hector identified as their father’s newly purchased residence—was the suspect, Aramis D’Artagnan Porthos Gordon. Officers immediately activated their body-worn cameras and ordered both men to separate, but the tension spiked when Hector commented on Aramis allegedly damaging his property. Infuriated by the accusation, Aramis began aggressively cursing at Hector in the direct presence of the responding officers.

Active Restraining Order Discovered After Handgun Is Secured

Despite multiple instructions from the police to calm down and maintain a safe physical distance, Aramis’s volatile demeanor and the initial weapons advisory prompted Officer Gonzalez to conduct an immediate pat-down search for public safety. During the search, Officer Gonzalez discovered that Aramis was carrying a licensed Smith & Wesson Model SD40 .40 caliber handgun.

Aramis surrendered the firearm without a physical struggle, and the weapon was immediately secured for safekeeping. As the scene was being stabilized, Hector informed the officers that he held an active restraining order against his brother but did not have the physical paperwork on hand. Sergeant Luis Casanova subsequently arrived at the location and formally verified the existence of the protective mandate. When questioned by investigators, Aramis claimed he was simply at his residence trying to clean up when Hector arrived on the property to deliberately harass him.

Court Documents Expose Violation of Judicial Boundaries

Aramis was detained and transported to the Police Operations and Administrative Building at Mars Hill, where investigators unraveled a dense paper trail of local court restrictions. Sergeant Casanova produced copies of Temporary Restraining Order SX-2025-DV-00181, originally signed on December 2, 2025, which explicitly prohibited Aramis from subjecting Hector to any form of domestic violence, harassment, threats, or property destruction.

The mandate strictly barred Aramis from having any direct or indirect contact with Hector or entering his residence. A secondary order, signed by Superior Court Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross on March 2, 2026, officially extended those identical protections through an upcoming hearing date on August 11, 2026.

The legal pivot point of the arrest hinges heavily on local geography; court records show Aramis had previously informed the court he was homeless, prompting Judge Brow Ross to legally assign him to reside specifically at #1E La Grange. Instead, officers caught Aramis executing his verbal tirade at #1CA La Grange, an adjacent property located significantly closer to Hector’s home at #1C La Grange, directly establishing the breach of the judicial boundary.

No Bail Allowed Following Advice of Rights Appearance

Aramis D’Artagnan Porthos Gordon was officially placed under arrest at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and hit with charges of Contempt of Court under domestic violence statutes, alongside a charge of Disturbance of the Peace. Under strict territorial bail charts regarding domestic violence offenses, no pre-hearing monetary bail was made available to the defendant.

He was processed by a forensic technician and remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility. According to court portal entries tracked under Case No. SX-2026-CR-00154, an Advice of Rights hearing was initiated this morning, June 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. before Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross.

The matter has since been continued, with a follow-up hearing formally scheduled for 1:00 p.m. today before Superior Court Judge Douglas A. Brady in Room CR-103.

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