Slow-Speed Chase in Christiansted Ends in DUI Arrest Near Rosie’s Bar & Restaurant

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHRISTIANSTED — A citizen’s tip regarding an alleged hit-and-run auto collision in Christiansted town triggered a low-speed pursuit after an unsteady driver repeatedly refused to comply with law enforcement commands.

The incident, which took place on Friday afternoon, June 26, 2026, required mobile patrol units to physically block the path of the suspect’s vehicle to force a traffic stop.

Patrol Units Forced to Block Fleeing Nissan Sentra

The sequence of events began at approximately 5:05 p.m. when Police Officer Miguel Figueroa and Auxiliary Police Officer Jordan Edwards were conducting a mobile patrol in the vicinity of Thomas Bakery in Christiansted town. A concerned citizen approached the officers to report that a grey 2025 Nissan Sentra bearing Virgin Islands license plate C00-252 had just struck a parked vehicle in the town area and fled the scene.

Officers quickly located the vehicle, observing that the operator was driving at a crawl of approximately 10 miles per hour. When Officer Figueroa activated his police unit’s blue lights and sirens to effect a traffic stop, the driver slowed down slightly but flatly refused to pull over or come to a full stop.

Forced to take tactical action, Officer Figueroa maneuvered his marked police vehicle directly in front of the moving Nissan Sentra, gradually slowing down his own unit until both vehicles were completely halted near Rosie’s Bar & Restaurant in Estate Richmond. The operator was then formally identified as Francisco Salas.

Fresh Damage and Blue Paint Transfer Expose Fabricated Denials

Upon being advised of the reason for the forced traffic stop, Salas immediately attempted to distance himself from the alleged hit-and-run. He told officers that he did not know anything and denied hitting any vehicle. However, an inspection of the grey Nissan Sentra immediately exposed his claims.

Officer Figueroa documented fresh, clear structural damage to the driver’s side front fender, including a distinct dent, scratches, and a prominent blue paint transfer that directly contradicted the driver’s denials. While conducting the initial interview, officers also detected a powerful odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting directly from Salas’s person and breath.

Driver Stumbles Out of Vehicle and Refuses All Forensic Testing

The investigation grew more severe when Salas was ordered to exit the Nissan Sentra. Officer Figueroa observed that Salas was heavily unsteady on his feet, stumbling backwards as he stepped down from the cabin and exhibiting highly slurred speech.

When asked directly if he had been drinking alcohol prior to driving, Salas denied consuming any beverages. Officers then requested that he perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests to clear his name, but Salas flatly refused to participate, stating that he would not be doing any tests. He was subsequently advised of his Miranda rights and detained in handcuffs.

Salas was transported to the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command, where Auxiliary Police Officer Curtis Cornelius offered him an Intoximeter chemical breath test to measure his blood alcohol content. Salas once again refused to submit to the chemical testing. Furthermore, he completely refused to sign the Warning and Consent to Speak/Advice of Rights Form, as well as the official Chemical Testing Refusal Form.

Following his total refusal, he was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command for booking and formal processing. Notably, Officer Figueroa documented that while the vehicle damage and physical clues provided ample probable cause for a DUI arrest, no victims or property owners had officially stepped forward to report the initial hit-and-run incident at the time of processing.

Valid Prior Criminal Record Accompanies Formal Court Summons

Salas, who holds an active prior criminal record on file with the territory, was later released on his own recognizance after posting a $1,005.00 cash bail as dictated by the local chart. He was hit with a formal misdemeanor charge of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor in violation of Virgin Islands Code Title 20 § 493(a)(1).

According to the judiciary’s C-Track Public Portal records tracked under Case No. SX-2026-CR-00155, Salas was served a subpoena and had his initial Advice of Rights hearing held this morning, June 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. before Superior Court Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross. The court has officially scheduled his formal arraignment for Wednesday morning, July 15, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in St. Croix Room CR-216.