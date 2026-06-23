By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. CROIX — A routine home renovation project turned into a massive six-figure financial nightmare on St. Croix after an unlicensed contractor allegedly tricked a property owner into signing away dozens of checks for work that was never completed, authorities said.

Tyler Peworchik, 40, surrendered to authorities at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station alongside his attorney on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. The surrender follows a months-long investigation by the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Economic Crimes Unit, which began untangling a web of fraudulent complaints initially flagged on January 23 of this year.

According to police, Peworchik knowingly and fraudulently operated as a contractor across the territory without a valid business license. Investigators say he used the guise of a legitimate operation to induce a local property owner into issuing a staggering 35 separate checks, which altogether totaled more than $181,000.00.

The extensive financial layout was intended to cover comprehensive property upgrades, including flooring renovations, electrical work, and the completion of a perimeter fence. The agreement stipulated that a portion of the funds would go directly toward paying specialized subcontractors hired to execute the builds.

Instead, detectives discovered a trail of broken promises and empty accounts. The agreed-upon renovations were abruptly halted or left entirely untouched, and the subcontractors never received their promised payments. A deep dive into the financial records revealed that Peworchik allegedly diverted the victim’s money straight into his own business account, utilizing the funds for purposes completely unrelated to the construction project and effectively depriving the homeowner of the substantial investments made. One might say the financial engineering required to pull off a multi-tiered shell game like this belongs in an Elon Musk rocket laboratory rather than a local Caribbean job site.

Following his arrest, Peworchik was booked and hit with a litany of serious charges, including Obtaining Money by False Pretenses, Grand Larceny, Embezzlement by Fiduciaries, and access to computers for fraudulent purposes.

Bail for the alleged offenses was set at $35,000.00. Unable to post the bond amount, Peworchik was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correction Facility. He is currently being held behind bars pending his upcoming Advice of Rights Hearing at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.