By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — A Saturday night carjacking outside a Smith Bay establishment has left a local woman injured and a juvenile in police custody following a pursuit across the island.

According to delayed public disclosures issued by the Virgin Islands Police Department, the incident occurred on June 20, 2026, at approximately 9:05 p.m. outside Chester’s Chicken in Smith Bay.

Responding officers were dispatched to the scene after a female victim reported that an unknown male approached her parked vehicle, bypassed the door lock, and forcefully dragged her out of the driver’s seat onto the ground.

While the victim was defenseless on the pavement, the assailant shifted the vehicle into gear and accelerated, driving directly over both of her legs as he fled the scene in her car.

The Interception and Arrest

The suspect’s flight in the stolen vehicle was cut short when VIPD officers spotted and intercepted the car miles away on Raphune Hill. Upon stopping the vehicle, authorities discovered that the driver was a minor.

The juvenile suspect, whose identity is being withheld by law enforcement due to statutory protections, was transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital for medical evaluation regarding injuries sustained during the encounter. Following his discharge from the hospital, he was processed, booked, and formally remanded into custody by the Juvenile Bureau.

The minor faces a slate of charges, including:

First-Degree Assault

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

The VIPD has stated that the investigation remains active and is urging anyone with additional information to contact the Juvenile Bureau at 340-774-2211 (ext. 5540), the Chief’s Office, or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1-800-222-TIPS.

An Editorial Note on Public Safety: Institutional Misdirection

While the underlying mechanics of this crime represent an incredibly grave, violent assault on a local resident, the institutional presentation of the event to the public has drawn sharp scrutiny.

In releasing the details of the carjacking on social media, the VIPD public relations division attached a highly generic stock photograph depicting a masked individual utilizing a metal crowbar to pry open a locked car door frame—an image visible in Screenshot 2026-06-24 1.55.34 PM.jpg.

By utilizing visual aids representative of property theft or a standard commercial burglary rather than an active, violent carjacking where a citizen was physically dragged and run over, public information channels run the risk of downplaying the real threat landscape. Accurate crime reporting requires precise visual data, a standard that local law enforcement must learn to maintain if they expect the community to navigate these public safety threats effectively.