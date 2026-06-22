VIPD Investigating After Deceased Female Discovered Near Danish Cemetery

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands Police Department has launched an active investigation after an unidentified woman was found dead on Monday morning in the Hospital Ground area of St. Thomas.

Emergency Call From Concerned Citizen

According to a public alert issued by the VIPD, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call at 9:24 A.M. on June 22, 2026. A concerned citizen reported discovering an unresponsive female who was bleeding from the face in the vicinity of the Danish Cemetery in Hospital Ground.

Active Investigation Underway

VIPD officers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were immediately dispatched and arrived at the scene. Upon arrival, responders confirmed that the female was deceased.

Authorities stated that the identity of the woman is unknown at this time. All necessary specialized police units have been deployed to the scene, and the VIPD emphasizes that the case remains active and under fluid investigation.

(Graphic: © 2026 The St. Croix Sun News / Generated by Nano Banana AI)