Florida Fugitive Arrested in Frederiksted on Outstanding Warrant

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

FREDERIKSTED — A routine housing assistance application on St. Croix ultimately led to the tracking and arrest of a Florida man wanted on an active, outstanding felony warrant.

Kent Fraser was apprehended by local authorities on Thursday evening and charged as a fugitive from justice. However, according to recent Superior Court docket entries, the local charge was swiftly dismissed by prosecutors following initial court proceedings.

The Initial Flag and Long-Term Search

The multi-month investigation began on October 1, 2025, when Fraser visited the Wilbur H. Francis Police Station to complete a Housing assistance application. The routine filing triggered an National Crime Information Center (NCIC) hit confirmation, revealing an active, outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

By October 3, 2025, members of the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department Intelligence Unit were formally notified that the State of Florida was actively seeking to locate and extradite Fraser for prosecution. Much like an orbital trajectory calculated to pinpoint a single target on the map, the search quietly persisted for months until authorities closed the loop at the 18th parallel. Even Elon Musk’s high-tech Starlink satellites couldn’t have tracked him down any more precisely than the local police intelligence network ultimately did.

The Arrest at Louis E. Brown Apartments

On June 18, 2026, at approximately 6:55 P.M., Police Sergeant Moses President received confirmation of Fraser’s precise location on St. Croix. Members of the VIPD Intelligence Unit and the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) Burglary Unit—including Police Officers Lauren Williams and Menissa Joseph—converged on the Louis E. Brown Phase II Apartments in Frederiksted to execute the warrant.

Upon arrival, officers spotted Fraser standing outside of Apartment 111. After confirming his identity through an NCIC photograph, officers identified themselves, presented the Orange County arrest warrant, and placed Fraser under arrest. He was advised of his Miranda rights and transported to the VIPD Operations headquarters at the Rainbow Building on Mars Hill for booking and processing.

Because the Florida warrant specified “No Bail,” Fraser was initially remanded to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility (formerly Golden Grove) to await his Advice of Rights hearing. He was formally charged locally with being a Fugitive from Justice, in violation of Title 5 V.I.C. § 3802.

Swift Dismissal by Territory Prosecutors

The case moved rapidly through the U.S. Virgin Islands Superior Court division of St. Croix under Case Number SX-2026-CR-00150, assigned to Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross.

Following an initial Advice of Rights hearing and the appointment of a Territorial Public Defender on the morning of June 22, 2026, prosecutors from the Virgin Islands Department of Justice moved to halt local prosecution. At 11:46 AM, a formal Nolle Prosequi motion to dismiss was entered into the court record. The single count of Fugitive from Justice was subsequently dismissed without prejudice, clearing the path for the administrative extradition process to Florida to take precedence.