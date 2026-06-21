VOICES FROM THE WEST END: Community Fractures Open Online Following ‘Romeo’ Assassination

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

FREDERIKSTED — Journalism, at its core, functions as a mirror to the community it serves. It is the responsibility of a news organization to document the territory’s complex, often painful reality, using verifiable public records, court dockets, and official police reports. The Virgin Islands Free Press is a reporter of these facts, not a participant in the street feuds, political dynamics, or personal grievances that unfold within the territory.

When readers approach a crime report and find themselves reading between the lines—inferring unspoken motives, hidden alliances, or editorial bias—it is often a reflection of the reader’s own preconceptions rather than the objective text on the page. In a highly charged environment, the unvarnished truth can be uncomfortable to face. However, documenting a decades-long criminal history or the tactical realities of a gangland ambush is an act of record-keeping, not an endorsement of any faction.

The high-powered ambush that claimed the life of 45-year-old Rusiel “Romeo” Encarnacion in Estate Whim on Monday evening did more than trigger automated ShotSpotter sensors; it exposed deep, historical fractures within our digital town square. As this publication laid out the cold, hard facts of Encarnacion’s extensive, 20-year history on local and federal crime dockets, the reactions on social media lit up.

The feedback largely breaks down into three distinct, powerful viewpoints, painting a vivid picture of a territory wrestling with a multi-generational crime epidemic, grief, and profound frustration.

1. The Macro-View: A Systemic Generational Crisis

For many residents, the assassination was not viewed as an isolated incident, but rather as another symptom of a long-standing, systemic failure. Commenters in this camp look past the individual players and point the finger directly at a historical influx of contraband and a perceived lack of institutional accountability.

“From the beginning of the 1980’s they flood out these islands hole carribbean with dope Crack cociane Guns 56 years of death and suffering…” wrote resident Ras Shaheem Ferguson. “…the puppet master will never stop working over time Heads of Government done sell we out long time Earth a run Red.”

This perspective reflects a weary, widespread sentiment that the territory’s current security environment is the result of decades of neglect, where systemic forces have eroded what used to be paradise.

2. The Defensive Narrative & Hostility Toward the Messenger

When a prominent street figure is killed, a protective instinct often kicks in among circles of family, friends, and associates. In these spaces, any recitation of the deceased’s violent criminal history—no matter how factual or derived from official court records—is viewed as an attack or a violation of an unwritten social code to not speak ill of the dead.

This defensive posture frequently morphs into direct hostility toward investigative reporting, occasionally seeking to shift the blame for the cycle of violence onto the journalists documenting it.

“RIP CUZZIN !! Shooter got his self killed,” posted Rocher Thomas, alongside a photograph of the deceased. “I might fuck around and blame @dreadfull for this bullshit lol.”

By attempting to hold the media accountable for the natural, violent conclusions of a life spent on the crime dockets, this reaction highlights the intense emotional defensiveness that clouds the aftermath of West End gangland hits.

3. The Exhausted Silent Majority: A Desire for Order

Though often less vocal on individual homicide posts, a third, massive faction of the community aligns with sentiments expressed across our concurrent crime coverage—such as the recent bold, daylight armed robbery at Cardow Jewelers on St. Thomas.

For these residents, the overwhelming feeling is one of exhaustion and a total loss of faith in public safety infrastructure. They view both armed robberies and street assassinations as proof that criminals operate with complete impunity.

Commenters like D Eric Williams noted that brazen daylight crimes prove “that no business establishment or home is safe when these criminals are so emboldened,” pointing to a total lack of fear or respect for law enforcement. Others, like “Çrùź Kįñg,” countered with stark cynicism regarding proactive policing, stating, “can’t be mad at criminals when the police don’t do nothing…”

The Unvarnished Mirror

Whether expressing grief, systemic anger, or profound fatigue, the digital fallout from Estate Whim proves one thing: the streets are talking, but they are speaking in entirely different languages.

The Virgin Islands Free Press will continue to stand apart from the noise. Our role remains what it has always been: to hold up a clean, clear mirror to the territory, publishing the facts of the legal record so that the public can see the reality of the environment we live in—even when that reality is uncomfortable to look at.