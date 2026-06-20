MAIN STREET MAYHEM: Masked Gunmen Storm Cardow Jewelers in Broad-Daylight St. Thomas Heist, Escape on Motorbikes

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, ST. THOMAS — A brazen, mid-day armed robbery at one of Main Street’s most historic luxury storefronts has left the capital’s historic shopping district on high alert and local authorities hunting for a crew of masked suspects who fled the scene on motorbikes.

The Smash-and-Grab Blitz

The incident unfolded on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at approximately 1:16 p.m., when a coordinated team of several masked individuals executed a swift tactical raid on Cardow Jewelers located on Main Street.

According to initial emergency dispatch records and statements provided by traumatized store employees to responding VIPD patrol units, the suspects entered the commercial establishment completely concealed in heavy black clothing and masks. Once inside, the perpetrators brandished firearms, pointing weapons directly at the staff to suppress any resistance before violently smashing into the store’s glass showcases.

After rapidly ransacking the display inventory and clearing out high-value jewelry pieces, the suspects ran out of the storefront and mounted a fleet of waiting motorbikes, fleeing the Charlotte Amalie core in an unknown direction.

Community Backlash Over Proactive Policing

The brazen nature of the daylight heist has triggered immediate and sharp public criticism regarding the lack of visible, proactive foot patrols in high-traffic merchant districts. Local commentators, including resident Willa Van Holten, publicly voiced the community’s growing exhaustion with current enforcement strategies, noting that criminal networks appear to be operating with greater tactical awareness than “officers riding around in air-conditioned vehicles” rather than actively observing and protecting vulnerable commercial corridors against illegal gun shipments and street-level coordination.

Ongoing Criminal Investigation

An operational scene photograph obtained by this publication, shows VIPD detectives and enforcement personnel gathered on the brick walkway outside the pink façade of the Cardow storefront, alongside a blue VIPD enforcement pickup truck as forensic teams began processing the exterior perimeter.

At this hour, the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has released very little descriptive information regarding the identities or physical descriptions of the suspects, though authorities have officially designated the fugitives as armed and dangerous.

The investigation remains highly active. The VIPD is urging downtown merchants who may have captured auxiliary surveillance or dashcam footage of the motorbike escape route to come forward. Anyone with actionable intelligence regarding this robbery is strictly urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, dial 911, or submit an anonymous, completely confidential tip to Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).