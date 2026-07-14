BREAKING NEWS: Home Depot Hit Twice in One Day; Second Suspect Arrested After Surveillance Video Catches Him in a Lie

BREAKING NEWS: Home Depot Hit Twice in One Day; Second Suspect Arrested After Surveillance Video Catches Him in a Lie

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. CROIX — In a wild series of events on Monday, the St. Croix Home Depot was targeted by thieves twice in less than two hours, with both separate incidents involving high-value air conditioning units and resulting in major police actions across the island.

In the second incident, which occurred at approximately 5:07 p.m. on July 13, 2026, Elroy Tonge was arrested and charged with grand larceny after surveillance photographs completely blew his alibi out of the water.

The ‘Mr. Joel’ Alibi

The incident began when the VITEMA 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Home Depot following a report that two individuals were stealing merchandise. Employees reported that the suspects loaded the items into an older model, maroon Toyota pickup truck.

Shortly after, VIPD Officer Menissa Joseph spotted the maroon truck and pulled it over south of the Clifton Hill traffic light on Queen Mary Highway.

When questioned by responding Officer Destiny Stout, the driver, identified as Elroy Tonge, claimed he was just an innocent helping hand. Tonge stated that a man he recently met named “Mr. Joel” offered him $100.00 to help pick up some items from Home Depot. According to Tonge, after they loaded the air conditioning units into the bed of his truck, they drove off. Tonge claimed that “Mr. Joel” suddenly asked to be let out at the Clifton Hill traffic light on the Melvin H. Evans Highway and told Tonge to meet him at the Mon Bijou dump site.

Crucially, Tonge repeatedly insisted to police that he had never actually stepped foot inside the Home Depot store.

Caught on Camera

Officer Stout proceeded to Home Depot to interview employees and review the security footage. An employee stated he grew suspicious in Aisle 50 when he heard a male voice urgently repeating, “Hold this, hold this.” He then watched two men swiftly push a shopping cart full of air conditioning units straight out the entrance doors without paying.

When asset protection personnel provided investigators with surveillance photographs, Tonge’s story completely unraveled. Officer Stout positively identified Tonge in the photographs, which clearly depicted him exiting the store by himself. “Mr. Joel”—described as wearing a knit stocking cap, light brown shirt, and blue jeans—was captured pushing the stolen merchandise right alongside him.

Two Separate Heists, Same Dollar Amount

In a bizarre twist, the stolen cargo in Tonge’s truck consisted of four Quul Brand Smart Inverter Air Conditioning Units with a total value of exactly $2,354.00. This is the exact same dollar amount of merchandise stolen just over an hour later in a separate, high-speed chase incident at the very same Home Depot.

After his alibi failed, Tonge voluntarily rode in the back of a police cruiser to help officers locate the mysterious “Mr. Joel,” but a search of the area came up empty. The four stolen AC units were recovered from his truck bed and returned to Home Depot management.

Charges and Detention

Tonge was transported to the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station, where he was booked and processed. Because his statements directly contradicted the photographic evidence, investigators determined he knowingly aided and abetted the theft.

Tonge has been charged with:

Grand Larceny (in violation of Title 14 V.I.C. § 1083(a)(1))

(in violation of Title 14 V.I.C. § 1083(a)(1)) Possession of Stolen Property/Principals (in violation of Title 14 V.I.C. § 2101(a) & § 11(a))

Court documents show that Tonge has a prior criminal record on file. His bail was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending his Advice of Rights hearing on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at the Superior Court in Kingshill.