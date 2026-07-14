BREAKING NEWS: St. Thomas Man Arrested for Unlawful Sexual Contact After Nightclub Incident Sparks Restroom Assault

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man has been arrested and hit with domestic violence-related sexual assault charges following an April 2026 incident at the Evolution Nightclub that quickly spiraled into a chaotic multi-person physical altercation.

Khalen V. Blyden was arrested on Monday, July 13, 2026, by detectives from the Domestic Violence and Special Victims Unit following a months-long investigation.

Inappropriate Touching on the Dance Floor

The investigation began on April 18, 2026, when a woman arrived at the Richard N. Callwood Command Police Station at approximately 1:34 a.m. to report that she had been assaulted.

According to official statements, the victim was at the Evolution Nightclub with her male best friend when she crossed paths with her ex-boyfriend, Tamori Skeete, and his cousin, Khalen Blyden. The victim stated that while a band was playing, Blyden repeatedly attempted to dance with her. Despite telling him to stop, she reported that Blyden began grabbing her inappropriately on her buttocks and vaginal area. Feeling deeply violated, she walked away to use the restroom to calm down.

Blyden, who later turned himself in for questioning, aggressively denied the accusations. He claimed the victim was his ex-girlfriend and they had remained friends. While he admitted to wrapping his arms around her waist while dancing, he explicitly denied touching her private parts.

A Violent Restroom Confrontation

The situation worsened significantly when a third individual, Jayden Davis, noticed the victim was visibly upset. After learning about Blyden’s alleged unwanted sexual advances, Davis went looking for Blyden but was unable to find him. Davis then informed his cousin—the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Tamori Skeete—about what happened.

Skeete immediately went to the restroom area, forced his way inside the female bathroom, and cornered the victim against the wall. According to the victim’s statement, when she told Skeete she wanted to be left alone, he pushed her against the wall, knocking the bathroom mirror to the floor.

To defend herself, the victim kneed Skeete in the groin. In response, Skeete allegedly became irate, slapped her across the face with an open palm, and tightly wrapped both hands around her throat, cutting off her ability to breathe. Davis and another friend eventually intervened, pulling Skeete out of the restroom by his shirt, allowing the victim to escape and go straight to the police station.

The nightclub owner, Romeo Rabsatt, later informed detectives that he had no initial knowledge of the fight and does not have surveillance cameras installed near the restrooms to protect customer privacy.

Arrest and Charges

Blyden was formally placed under arrest at approximately 12:55 p.m. on July 13, 2026.

He has been officially charged with:

Unlawful Sexual Contact in the First Degree (in violation of Title 14 V.I.C. § 1708(1) and Title 16 V.I.C. § 91(b)(5)) Disturbance of the Peace (in violation of Title 14 V.I.C. § 622 (1))

Following his booking by Forensic Technician D. Mahoney, Blyden was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections. He remained held in custody pending his Advice of Rights hearing on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at the Magistrate Court in St. Thomas.