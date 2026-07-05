Caught on Camera: 19-Year-Old Charged in Dual St. Thomas Auto Theft Spree

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A teenage suspect is facing multiple felony charges after surveillance footage tied him to two separate vehicle thefts executed in a span of just three hours on St. Thomas.

The Virgin Islands Police Department announced that detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested Ra’jahni Hendrickson, 19. Hendrickson faces a string of charges, including unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of stolen property, and grand larceny, following his arrest over the weekend.

The suspect’s booking photograph, distributed by authorities, follows a rapid-fire investigation into two distinct thefts that occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

The Three-Hour Spree: From Sugar Estate to Havensight

According to detailed police briefings, the first auto theft unraveled at approximately 5:00 a.m. in the vicinity of 10th Street in Sugar Estate. Investigators allege that Hendrickson, acting in tandem with two unidentified accomplices, targeted and stole a parked truck. The vehicle’s owner discovered the truck missing shortly after and contacted emergency dispatchers. Detectives subsequently recovered localized surveillance footage that positively identified Hendrickson participating in the theft. Bail for this initial offense was set at $30,000.

Just three hours later, while patrol units were still compiling reports on the missing truck, a second theft occurred. At approximately 8:00 a.m., Hendrickson—once again accompanied by a group of accomplices—removed a dirt bike from the Havensight commercial area.

As with the early morning truck heist, the suspect’s movements were caught clearly on local security cameras, providing detectives with the definitive digital evidence required to secure arrest warrants. For the Havensight theft, bail was set at an additional $25,000.

Active Investigation

The VIPD emphasizes that both cases remain under active investigation as detectives work to identify and locate the other individuals captured on video accompanying Hendrickson during the June 14 thefts.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with personal knowledge of these thefts, or information regarding the identity of the accomplices, to immediately call 911. Tips can also be channeled directly to the Office of the Chief of Police or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211. For citizens wishing to remain completely anonymous, secure tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.