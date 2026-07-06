HOLIDAY WEEKEND CRIME WAVE: Extraditions, Auto Theft Sprees, and Assaults Keep Cops in Overdrive

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

The long holiday weekend across the U.S. Virgin Islands proved to be anything but restful for local law enforcement, as a surge of criminal activity spanning both districts kept the Virgin Islands Police Department working around the clock. From multi-island auto theft sprees caught on camera to high-profile fugitives being hauled back across the Caribbean Sea from the U.S. mainland, the territory faced a stark reminder of its ongoing public safety challenges. As residents packed local beaches and celebrated the summer holidays, investigators were instead tracking down leads, executing out-of-state warrants, and processing a sudden influx of violent offenders now entering the local judicial system.

The weekend’s most sweeping enforcement victories came via the skies, as local detectives successfully executed two separate fugitive extraditions from the state of Florida back to St. Croix. Both men had previously managed to flee the island following serious criminal allegations, evading local authorities until their profiles were flagged on national databases. Their flights from justice officially ended on Friday when they were escorted off commercial aircraft in handcuffs, transported directly to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility, and placed behind bars to await their day in court.

Over in the St. Thomas-St. John district, a completely different brand of chaos unfolded on the roadways as a teenager went on a brazen, localized crime spree. A 19-year-old suspect managed to terrorize vehicle owners by pulling off a dual auto theft spree that was captured vividly on surveillance cameras. The technological footprint left behind by the young suspect ultimately became his undoing, allowing quick-acting VIPD units to track him down and put an abrupt end to his holiday weekend joyriding before he could cause further damage to public property.

Meanwhile, the eastern end of St. Thomas saw its own share of violence as a major assault investigation drew a heavy police presence to the Red Hook area. Detectives actively sought out community assistance to locate a critical person of interest connected to the holiday fracas, underscoring the department’s reliance on public eyes and ears during high-traffic holiday weekends. The tension broke only slightly when authorities confirmed the subsequent arrest of Kahiyla D. Charles, whose apprehension in connection with an assault investigation closed the loop on one of the weekend’s most visible neighborhood disruptions.

As the territory transitions into the workweek, the administrative and judicial fallout of this turbulent weekend is shifting directly to the courtrooms. With local police blotters overflowing from the holiday weekend “acting out,” the public focus now turns to whether the local criminal justice infrastructure can keep pace with the territory’s persistent seasonal spikes in crime.

⚖️ COURT WATCH: St. Croix Superior Court (July 6, 2026)

The morning docket at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands in Kingshill reflects the heavy toll of the weekend’s law enforcement operations. Both of the major fugitives extradited from Florida are scheduled to make their initial appearances today before the Hon. Christopher M. Timmons in Room CR-216 for an Advice of Rights hearing starting at 9:00 AM.

1. Ajahny Joseph (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00096)

Defendant: Ajahny Joseph (represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender).

Ajahny Joseph (represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender). Charges: 14 V.I.C. 1702 (a) (First-Degree Sexual Assault / Sexual Assault of a Minor).

14 V.I.C. 1702 (a) (First-Degree Sexual Assault / Sexual Assault of a Minor). The Background: This case stems from an investigation initiated on February 9, 2026, regarding the alleged sexual assault of a female minor on St. Croix. Detectives discovered Joseph, 25, had fled the island, prompting an arrest warrant on April 7, 2026, which was logged into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. He was subsequently located and arrested in Orange County, Florida, before being extradited back to St. Croix on July 3, 2026. Joseph remains remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility under a $75,000 bail pending today’s hearing.

2. Jomar A. Sanes (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00136)

Defendant: Jomar A. Sanes (represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender).

Jomar A. Sanes (represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender). Charges: 14 V.I.C. 2253(a) (Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm) and 14 V.I.C. 2256(a) (Possession of Ammunition).

14 V.I.C. 2253(a) (Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm) and 14 V.I.C. 2256(a) (Possession of Ammunition). The Background: Sanes, 29, was also extradited back to the territory from Florida on July 3, 2026. The charges date back to an April 26, 2026 incident where the 911 call center received reports of shots fired in the Castle Burke neighborhood. Responding VIPD officers found Sanes suffering from several gunshot wounds. While he was being treated, police uncovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in his possession. Sanes later fled the island, was apprehended in Florida on June 18, and has been held at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bail.

📸 St. Thomas Venue: Kahiyla D. Charles

Meanwhile, the Virgin Islands Police Department has confirmed the arrest of Kahiyla D. Charles.

The Charge: Charles was arrested in connection with an ongoing assault investigation.

Charles was arrested in connection with an ongoing assault investigation. Jurisdiction & Venue: Because this arrest is out of the St. Thomas-St. John district, Charles will not appear on the St. Croix docket. Instead, the suspect will face legal proceedings across the water in Charlotte Amalie , St. Thomas.

Because this arrest is out of the St. Thomas-St. John district, Charles will not appear on the St. Croix docket. Instead, the suspect will face legal proceedings across the water in , St. Thomas. Court Session Expectations: Charles is highly likely to sit in for an Advice of Rights session at the Magistrate Court level in the St. Thomas jurisdiction. This initial session will read the formal charges, determine whether probable cause exists for the arrest, and establish bail or release conditions before the case moves forward to formal arraignment.

The details of these hearings were tracked directly through the VIPD on Facebook (for the St. Thomas-St. John District) and the official court schedule via an email from Takara M. Rodriguez, Court Clerk II -Criminal Division, Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, St. Croix District.