CIB HUNTS FOR ‘TWO BRICKS’: VIPD Issues Wanted Bulletin For 21-Year-Old Angel Rodriguez III In St. Croix Homicide Investigation

CIB HUNTS FOR ‘TWO BRICKS’: VIPD Issues Wanted Bulletin For 21-Year-Old Angel Rodriguez III In St. Croix Homicide Investigation

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — Detectives with the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) are requesting the public’s immediate assistance in locating 21-year-old Angel Rodriguez III, who is actively wanted in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation on St. Croix.

According to an official wanted poster issued by the Forensic/Identification Section, police have identified Rodriguez—who also goes by the alias “Two Bricks”—as a primary suspect under active investigation.

The official wanted bulletin provides the following physical details:

Name: Angel Rodriguez III

Angel Rodriguez III Alias: “Two Bricks”

“Two Bricks” Age: 21

21 Date of Birth: October 22, 2004

October 22, 2004 Place of Birth: St. Croix

St. Croix Physical Description: Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with brown skin, brown eyes, and dreadlocks.

Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with brown skin, brown eyes, and dreadlocks. Primary Area Frequented: Castle Coakley

🚨 Directives & Legal Warning

Law enforcement authorities strongly advise members of the public not to approach Rodriguez if spotted.

The VIPD explicitly reminds residents that harboring, concealing, transporting, or assisting a wanted individual to evade law enforcement constitutes a serious criminal offense and will result in criminal prosecution.

Anyone with direct knowledge of Rodriguez’s current whereabouts or information regarding the homicide investigation is urged to immediately call 911 or contact the VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 778-2211, ext. 6041.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).