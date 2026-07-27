FLEEING SUSPECT ARRESTED ON WEAPONS CHARGES: VIPD Recover Firearms In Search Stemming From Williams Delight Homicide Investigation

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — A 28-year-old man faces multiple felony weapons charges following a foot pursuit and a coordinated multi-agency search linked to an active homicide investigation in the Williams Delight Housing Community.

The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) reported that detectives investigating the Sunday, July 26, 2026, homicide in Williams Delight received intelligence indicating suspects fled the scene in a black four-door Hyundai with no license plates attached.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description and executed a traffic stop. During the intervention, a passenger identified as 28-year-old Velazquez exited the vehicle while carrying a firearm and fled on foot. Pursuing officers tracked Velazquez down, took him into custody, and secured the initial firearm from the scene.

🏛️ Multi-Agency Search & Admission

Following the initial pursuit, the VIPD—supported by personnel from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and VIPD Special Operations—executed a search warrant at a residence where Velazquez was last observed.

During the search, federal and local law enforcement officers recovered a second firearm along with related ammunition and paraphernalia.

Velazquez was taken to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station for processing. After being advised of his Miranda Rights, Velazquez admitted to owning both recovered firearms, according to police officials.

⚖️ Formal Charges & Remand

Velazquez was officially booked on the following charges:

Carrying of Firearms Openly or Concealed During Commission of a Crime of Violence (2 Counts)

(2 Counts) Possession or Sale of Ammunition (2 Counts)

Bail was set at $50,000. Unable to post bail, Velazquez was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility at Golden Grove pending his formal Advice of Rights hearing in Superior Court.

Police emphasized that the primary homicide investigation in Williams Delight remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact 911, the VIPD at (340) 778-2211, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).