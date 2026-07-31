‘COP-OUT VIDEO’ OR ‘WALL OF SILENCE’?

St. Croix Public Clashes Over Police Chief’s Admission of Dismal 6.6% Homicide Clearance Rate

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — Following a heavily edited video address by St. Croix Police Chief Uston Cornelius addressing community backlash over perceived “two-tiered justice,” the public response online has exposed a deep, ideological divide across the territory.

Chief Cornelius was forced onto the defensive after the rapid 12-hour arrest of a suspect in an officer’s homicide highlighted a stark contrast: in 2026, St. Croix currently sits at a dismal 6.6% homicide clearance rate for civilian cases, with 15 murders and only 1 arrest.

While the VIPD attempted to manage the narrative with a pre-recorded statement, readers of The Virgin Islands Free Press and The St. Croix Sun—the only outlets providing full verbatim transcripts of the Chief’s public remarks—didn’t hold back.

1. The Apathy Argument: Capacity vs. Priority

For many residents, the lightning-fast arrest in the officer’s slaying didn’t prove a lack of police resources—it proved that resources are deployed selectively.

“Of course it’s not favoritism. It’s apathy,” wrote commenter Greg Ryobi. “The Chief already admitted that when they’re committed, they have the technology and resources to make timely arrests.”

Ryobi’s sentiment captures the core frustration of grieving families on St. Croix: if high-tech dragnets and rapid suspect identification are available in 12 hours for law enforcement, why do civilian homicides linger in cold-case files for years?

2. The Street-Level Reality: Luck vs. Systemic Success

Other commentators challenged the VIPD’s framing of the arrest as a masterclass in tactical policing, pointing instead to sheer luck and individual officer bravery on the ground.

“Y’all don’t understand what went on… the police was just lucky,” argued Red Line, pointing out the extreme danger facing front-line officers during foot chases against suspects armed with high-powered weaponry. “Don’t make it look like the police did a good job… the shorts ran out because no way a police can give foot chase with a man with a big gun like that. Y’all need to stop taking the public for fools.”

For these observers, praising executive leadership’s “dragnet” distracts from the life-or-death risks individual line officers face while command staff manages perceptions from behind a desk.

3. The Tactical Defense: The Wall of Silence

Yet, Chief Cornelius found strong backing from tactical veterans and law enforcement supporters who argue the public itself shares the blame for unsolved homicides.

“I see the SWAT pin on his shirt pocket and instantly respect the man. Seeing a police chief wear one of those is a rare sight,” posted Devin Islander, identifying as a former TAC operator. “As a former TAC operator, I understand the no F’ing around mindset you must have… So I’m gonna say any unsolved murders at that department must be from a lack of public assistance and not police effort. Go get ’em Chief.”

This perspective aligns directly with Chief Cornelius’s on-camera plea for witnesses to step forward, framing the territory’s low solve rate not as a failure of police will, but as a direct result of a community “wall of silence.”

PR Spin vs. Independent Record

Other readers, like Craysea Cruzan and Rob Gardner, took aim at the production of the video itself—calling it a “cop-out” and pointing out abrupt video freezes that signaled a controlled, PR-filtered presentation rather than an open, unscripted press conference.

By putting the exact transcripts directly on the public docket without corporate or government filters, VIFP continues to force an honest conversation. Whether Chief Cornelius relies on tactical grit or executive PR spin, one fact remains unassailable in the public square: 15 homicides and 1 arrest is a number nobody on St. Croix can live with.

DOCUMENT DOCKET: The Official VIPD Address (Verbatim Transcript)

Editor’s Note: While other local media outlets routinely report on official video statements without publishing the raw source material, VIFP and The St. Croix Sun provide full, unedited transcripts to ensure total public transparency and accountability. Below is the complete transcript of St. Croix Police Chief Uston Cornelius’s public address, including documented video/audio edits made prior to release.

CHIEF USTON CORNELIUS: Good day to the people of the Virgin Islands of the United States. (Video jump cut)

I want to address a concern that I know is being discussed throughout our community following the shooting death of executive security officer Eustace Charles. Yes, persons of interest were apprehended very quickly. I am grateful to the community for the timely information that was passed on, and for the swift response from our officers and partnering agencies.

I also realize that many questions are being asked by members of the community. And one of those questions are: (Video jump cut)

“If individuals can be picked up so swiftly when an officer is the victim, why haven’t we seen the same result when the members of our community is a victim?”

This is a fair question. And as Chief of Police, I will not dismiss it. Let me be clear: the life of a police officer is not more valuable than the members of our community. Every mother who has lost a son or a daughter, every child who has lost a parent, and every family still awaiting answers deserve justice. What occurred in reference to the case for executive security officer Eustace Charles is not favoritism. It was a combination of circumstances, available evidence, rapid information sharing from the community, coupled with investigative work and technology that allowed for law enforcement to identify and locate persons of interest.

Technology, however, cannot solve every case by itself. Cameras provide a vehicle description, direction of travel, clothing, and other pieces of information, but we still need information from our people—our residents. (Video jump cut)

Remember, each case presents a different set of circumstances. (Video jump cut)

I recognize that families are hurting. Fifteen murders and one arrest is not a statistic that I am satisfied with. (Video jump cut)

And I would never ask the community to be satisfied with it either. (Video jump cut)

Behind every number stated before is a family waiting for closure. (Video jump cut)

The investigators continue to work on cases, and the unsolved cases are not forgotten. (Audio jump cut, b-roll on screen) To the families waiting for justice, I cannot promise you that the cases will be solved overnight. But I can promise you that the cases are being worked on. (Video jump cut)

We are waiting [for] that detail that would allow for closure. (Video jump cut)

Your family member is not less important because they do not wear a badge. Our responsibility is to protect and serve the territory without distinction and without favoritism. (Video jump cut)

That is a standard that I expect from this department, and that is a standard by which I expect the community to hold us accountable. (Video jump cut)

Territorially, we still have work to do: we know it. And we are committed to doing it. Community—please. If you have information, no matter how small, pass it on so we can give these families closure. (Video jump cut)

Help us to help you. (Video jump cut)

I appreciate your time. (VIPD card appears as audio, video end)