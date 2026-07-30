STX Police Chief Concedes Dismal 6% Murder Clearance Rate Following Public Backlash Over Officer Slaying Dragnet

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — In a heavily edited video address released late Thursday afternoon, St. Croix Police Chief Uston Cornelius directly addressed growing community frustration over the VIPD’s handling of violent crime, conceding that the department’s current clearance rate sits at a staggering 15 homicides with only one arrest in 2026.

The chief’s defensive statement comes on the heels of mounting public criticism following the rapid multi-agency arrest in the execution-style murder of Executive Security Officer Eustace Charles Sr. in Williams Delight. While law enforcement tracked suspect vehicles and made arrests within hours of the officer’s ambush, residents across social media quickly questioned why similar urgency and technology are rarely seen in civilian cold cases.

Addressing the disparity directly, Cornelius denied that the department gives preferential treatment when an officer is killed.

“Let me be clear: the life of a police officer is not more valuable than the members of our community,” Chief Cornelius stated. “What occurred in reference to the case for Executive Security Officer Eustace Charles is not favoritism. It was a combination of circumstances, available evidence, rapid information sharing from the community, coupled with investigative work and technology.”

A Concession on the Numbers

Despite defending his officers, Cornelius acknowledged the territory’s grim reality, publicly confirming the statistics recently highlighted by The St. Croix Sun News:

“Fifteen murders and one arrest is not a statistic that I am satisfied with, and I would never ask the community to be satisfied with it either,” Cornelius admitted. “Behind every number stated before is a family waiting for closure.”

While Cornelius pointed to video cameras, license plate readers, and directional tracking as key factors in the recent arrest, he maintained that “technology cannot solve every case by itself,” once again urging residents to break the island’s wall of silence.

The Enforcement Divide

The chief’s address marks a rare admission from VIPD leadership regarding the department’s struggle to close violent crime cases. However, for families still waiting on answers for unresolved 2026 homicides, the contrast between routine cold-case delays and the immediate dragnet deployed for law enforcement personnel remains a bitter pill to swallow.

“Your family member is not less important because they do not wear a badge,” Cornelius claimed in closing. “Our responsibility is to protect and serve the territory without distinction and without favoritism. That is a standard that I expect from this department.”