By: THE VIRGIN ISLANDS FREE PRESS EDITORIAL BOARD

When a local suspect is processed on St. Croix, social media comment threads and tabloid front pages are quick to break out the “thug” label before an Advice of Rights hearing even takes place.

Yet on Sunday night, before a global audience of hundreds of millions, Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes executed a masterclass in post-match pitch violence—and major news networks spent the morning tiptoeing around the language.

The public is clamoring for a 10-match suspension for Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes.

Let’s give Jack his jacket: pushing opponents to the turf and instigating a team-wide brawl after the final whistle isn’t “passion”—it’s sports thuggery, plain and simple.

The reluctance of mainstream sports outlets to apply the same clinical, unforgiving vocabulary to a squad long scrutinized for its racial demographics and privilege exposes a persistent media double standard. When certain teams act out, it’s labeled “unsporting behavior.” When others do, it’s criminalized.

If sports governance and international sports media want credibility, the rulebook—and the vocabulary—must apply equally across the board.