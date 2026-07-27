ESTATE WINTBERG WOMAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON FOLLOWING MUTUAL DISPUTE

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. THOMAS — Superior Court records filed Monday morning confirm that both parties involved in a violent Estate Wintberg domestic altercation are facing felony assault charges following a physical brawl involving a knife, choking, and head-banging.

Court filings reveal that police executed dual arrests under Virgin Islands domestic violence statutes for O’Lani Baptiste, 28, and Nia Edwards following cross-allegations and visible injuries documented at their 1B2-2 Estate Wintberg residence on Sunday afternoon.

According to probable cause fact sheets authored by VIPD Officer Jodie Welsh, police initially responded to the area near Bowsky School around 2:21 p.m. on July 26 after Baptiste called 911 requesting law enforcement assistance to retrieve his personal belongings from Edwards’ home. Officers observed Baptiste with visible blood stains on his clothing before traveling to the residence.

🗯️ Side-by-Side: Conflicting Statements to Law Enforcement

The dual court filings detail two starkly different accounts of how the living room altercation escalated:

Baptiste’s Account (Case ST-2026-CR-00188): Baptiste told police the dispute started over the phone and continued in person when Edwards questioned why she could not attend a K-Pop concert with him and his children. He alleged that Edwards became aggressive and demanded he choose between her or his children. Baptiste claimed Edwards punched him in the chest (prompting him to punch her back), retrieved a kitchen knife, and cut him on his arm and shoulder. He stated he “boxed” her across her body before their landlord intervened.

Baptiste told police the dispute started over the phone and continued in person when Edwards questioned why she could not attend a K-Pop concert with him and his children. He alleged that Edwards became aggressive and demanded he choose between her or his children. Baptiste claimed Edwards punched him in the chest (prompting him to punch her back), retrieved a kitchen knife, and cut him on his arm and shoulder. He stated he “boxed” her across her body before their landlord intervened. Edwards’ Account (Case ST-2026-CR-00189): Officers located Edwards at the residence with blood on her face and a lower lip laceration. Edwards alleged that after a verbal argument, Baptiste left, returned, and choked her until she was unable to breathe. She stated Baptiste kicked her repeatedly and struck her arm with the blade of a knife, warning, “You are going to make me use this on you.” Edwards stated she seized the knife for safety, ran into a bedroom, and locked the door. She alleged Baptiste used a key to gain entry, chasing her into the bathroom where he repeatedly slammed the bathroom door into her head.

🩹 Documented Injuries & Hospital Transport

Crime Scene Technician Teflon Marsham photographed injuries on both individuals:

Baptiste: Sustained a bite mark on his left hand along with multiple lacerations across his left arm, right arm, and right shoulder.

Sustained a bite mark on his left hand along with multiple lacerations across his left arm, right arm, and right shoulder. Edwards: Sustained a facial contusion, a laceration to her lower lip, a contusion on the left side of her neck, and abrasions on her left elbow and right hand. Edwards was read her Miranda rights, transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center for medical treatment, and subsequently booked at the Richard N. Callwood Command.

⚖️ Judicial Proceedings & Bail Conditions

Both defendants appeared separately before Magistrate Judge Julie Smith Todman on Monday morning, where probable cause was established for distinct charges:

Defendant Case Number Primary Charges Legal Representation Bail & Release Conditions O’Lani Baptiste ST-2026-CR-00188 • 2nd-Degree Assault / DV (14 VIC 296)

• Simple Assault / DV (14 VIC 299)

• Disturbance of the Peace (14 VIC 622) Territorial Public Defender $1,000 Cash Bail

Ordered to reside in Frydenhoj; maintain 25ft distance from Edwards; marshal-escorted property retrieval by July 31. Nia Edwards ST-2026-CR-00189 • 3rd-Degree Assault w/ Deadly Weapon / DV (14 VIC 297)

• Simple Assault / DV (14 VIC 299)

• Disturbance of the Peace (14 VIC 622) Office of Conflict Counsel $1,000 Cash Bail

Ordered to reside in Estate Wintberg; maintain 25ft distance from Baptiste; stay away from Frydenhoj residence.

(Note: Due to a conflict of interest from co-defendants/cross-complainants in the same matter, Public Defender Carol Camp was relieved of Edwards’ defense, and the Office of Conflict Counsel was appointed to represent her).

Both Baptiste and Edwards are scheduled for formal arraignment on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Barbel Plaza Magistrate Court.