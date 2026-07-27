ST. THOMAS MAN FACES 2ND-DEGREE ASSAULT CHARGES AFTER ESTATE WINTBERG DOMESTIC BRAWL

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. THOMAS — A domestic dispute between an Estate Wintberg couple escalated into a physical brawl involving a knife, choking, and head-banging on Sunday afternoon, leading police to arrest both parties under Virgin Islands domestic violence laws.

Court filings submitted Monday morning in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands detail the violent incident between O’Lani Baptiste and his girlfriend, Nia Edwards, at their residence at 1B2-2 Estate Wintberg.

According to a Probable Cause Fact Sheet authored by VIPD Officer Jodie Welsh, police were initially dispatched to the area of Bowsky School around 2:21 p.m. on July 26 after Baptiste called 911 requesting law enforcement assistance to retrieve his personal belongings from Edwards’ home.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed Baptiste with visible blood stains on his clothing. Both officers and Baptiste subsequently returned to the Wintberg residence.

🗯️ Conflicting Accounts of the Domestic Altercation

According to police records, the violent encounter began as an argument on the living room couch over Baptiste wanting to spend time with his children:

Baptiste’s Statement: Baptiste told police that the dispute started via phone and continued in person when Edwards questioned why she could not accompany him and his children to a K-Pop concert. Baptiste alleged that when he stood up, Edwards became aggressive, demanded he choose between her or his children, and punched him in the chest. Baptiste admitted to punching her back in the chest. He further alleged that Edwards retrieved a kitchen knife, swung it at him, and sliced him. After Baptiste slapped her, he claimed Edwards cut him again on his shoulder with the knife, prompting him to “box” her across her body. He stated the landlord eventually intervened, allowing him to leave and dial 911.

Baptiste told police that the dispute started via phone and continued in person when Edwards questioned why she could not accompany him and his children to a K-Pop concert. Baptiste alleged that when he stood up, Edwards became aggressive, demanded he choose between her or his children, and punched him in the chest. Baptiste admitted to punching her back in the chest. He further alleged that Edwards retrieved a kitchen knife, swung it at him, and sliced him. After Baptiste slapped her, he claimed Edwards cut him again on his shoulder with the knife, prompting him to “box” her across her body. He stated the landlord eventually intervened, allowing him to leave and dial 911. Edwards’ Statement: Responding officers located Edwards at the home with blood on her face and a laceration on her lower lip. Edwards told police that after a verbal dispute, Baptiste left and later returned to the home, where he began choking her until she could not breathe. She stated that after releasing her neck, Baptiste kicked her repeatedly. Edwards claimed that Baptiste retrieved the knife, hit her on the arm with the blade, and warned, “You are going to make me use this on you.” Edwards stated she grabbed the knife and locked herself in a bedroom, but Baptiste used a key to unlock the door, continuing the fight into the bathroom. Edwards alleged that while she stood behind the bathroom door, Baptiste repeatedly slammed the door against her head before the landlord arrived to de-escalate the altercation.

🩹 Injuries, Charges, and Pre-Trial Release

Police documented injuries on both individuals. Baptiste sustained a bite mark on his left hand along with multiple lacerations across his left arm, right arm, and right shoulder. Edwards suffered a contusion to the right side of her face, a laceration to her lower lip, a contusion on the left side of her neck, and abrasions on her left elbow and right hand.

A crime scene technician photographed the scene, and VIPD’s Domestic Violence Unit was brought in to investigate.

Due to the conflicting statements and mutual physical injuries sustained by both parties during the two-and-a-half-year relationship, officers placed both Baptiste and Edwards under arrest.

In Superior Court on Monday morning, Magistrate Judge Julie Smith Todman found probable cause for the following charges against Baptiste:

Disturbance of the Peace / Threats (14 V.I.C. 622(1))

(14 V.I.C. 622(1)) Second-Degree Assault / Domestic Violence (14 V.I.C. 296(3) & 16 V.I.C. 91(b)(1))

(14 V.I.C. 296(3) & 16 V.I.C. 91(b)(1)) Simple Assault / Domestic Violence (14 V.I.C. 299(2) & 16 V.I.C. 91(b)(1))

Judge Smith Todman set Baptiste’s bail at $1,000 cash. He was ordered to reside at Estate Frydenhoj, report weekly to the Office of Probation, maintain a minimum 25-foot distance from Edwards, and stay away from the Estate Wintberg residence. Baptiste is permitted to retrieve his belongings from the home before July 31 under the escort of a Superior Court Marshal or VIPD officer. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026, at the Magistrate Court in Barbel Plaza.