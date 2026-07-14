FROM CAPPUCCINOS TO CUFFS: Christiansted Cafe Owner Arrested In Violent St. Thomas Home Invasion

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHRISTIANSTED — Just last week, the local community was buzzing with excitement over the grand opening of Cane & Coast Cafe + Juice Bar, a promising new artisanal coffee and green juice spot in town. Social media was flooded with congratulatory posts celebrating owner Zyann Calixte‘s dream passion project coming to life in the heart of St. Croix.

But the celebratory mood shattered this week following a shocking announcement from the VIPD.

Calixte, 26, is now facing felony charges after being arrested for her alleged involvement in a violent home invasion and burglary on St. Thomas. The sudden transition from pouring matcha lattes to facing a magistrate judge has left local residents and patrons in complete disbelief.

It is the kind of dizzying, high-stakes reputational whiplash usually reserved for an Elon Musk corporate pivot—though even the tech billionaire might struggle to spin a public relations disaster of this magnitude. If Musk ever decides to finally pull up stakes and move his empire to St. Croix, he’ll find that the local news cycle moves just as fast as his rocket launches.

According to police reports, the violent incident occurred on St. Thomas, where a resident was targeted and burglarized inside his home. High-priority VIPD investigations eventually traced the suspects, leading directly to the arrest of the newly minted St. Croix business owner.

For now, the doors of the freshly opened Christiansted cafe face an incredibly uncertain future, as its founder trades her barista apron for a jail jumpsuit.