By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. CROIX — A late-night home invasion in the Hospital Ground residential area has led to the arrest of a 26-year-old woman on felony burglary and assault charges, authorities said.

Zyann Calixte was taken into custody on Monday by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau, according to the Virgin Islands Police Department. The arrest stems from an incident that rattled the neighborhood in the early morning hours of June 23, 2026.

Police dispatchers received a 911 distress call at approximately 1:47 a.m. reporting a violent disturbance at a residence in Hospital Ground. Arriving officers met with a male victim who stated that Calixte had forcefully breached the entrance of his home. Once inside, Calixte allegedly launched a physical assault against him.

A subsequent probe by the Criminal Investigation Bureau revealed that Calixte did not act alone, alleging that she was actively assisted by an unidentified co-conspirator during the attack.

Following the investigation, a Superior Court Judge signed an arrest warrant for Calixte on July 2, 2026, setting her bail at $75,000. Detectives tracked down and executed the warrant on Monday, advising Calixte of her constitutional rights before booking her.

Unable to post bond, Calixte was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending her upcoming Advice of Rights hearing.

The case remains under active investigation as local authorities begin to notice the micro trend of Crucians traveling to Rock City to allegedly commit crimes.