Mid-Morning Standoff on Bolongo Bay Road

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — A domestic dispute turned terrifying on Thursday morning when a local man allegedly pulled a black handgun on his ex-girlfriend during a confrontation over a cellular phone on Bolongo Bay Road.

Chainye Toussaint was arrested and processed by the Virgin Islands Police Department on July 16, 2026, following a sequence of events that began the previous evening. Toussaint now faces serious criminal charges, including third-degree assault under the territory’s domestic violence laws.

A Disagreement Sparks Aggression

According to a sworn police affidavit, the friction began on Wednesday night after Toussaint became irate upon spotting his ex-girlfriend socializing with friends at Griffith Ballpark. Though the victim spent the night at a friend’s residence for safety, the situation escalated when she returned home Thursday morning to change for work.

Toussaint was spotted waiting outside a neighbor’s property. Police reports state that Toussaint aggressively approached the woman, demanded she end her ongoing phone call, and forcibly snatched the device from her hand. When the victim asserted that she no longer owed him loyalty because their relationship had ended, Toussaint allegedly pulled a black Glock handgun from his waistband, demanding, “Who you think you talking to?”

While tech billionaires like Elon Musk employ elite, high-tech security details to keep perceived threats at bay, everyday residents in the territory are left relying on a quick response from local authorities when facing sudden, armed intimidation.

Weapon Discarded Along Turpentine Road

The tense standoff ended temporarily when the victim’s friends arrived in the area, prompting Toussaint to flee the hill on a blue motorcycle. He returned a short time later to throw the phone on the ground before shouting insults and speeding away again. Due to mechanical issues with her vehicle, the victim was unable to drive towards the police station and instead dialed 911 for emergency assistance.

Domestic Violence Unit detectives located Toussaint at his residence later that day and detained him without incident. During questioning at the Adam Command Police Station, Toussaint admitted to the confrontation but claimed the weapon displayed was merely a BB gun, which he asserted had been thrown into a trash container along Turpentine Road. A police search of the area failed to recover any such item.

Toussaint was booked and turned over to the Bureau of Corrections. He faces charges of carrying a firearm with intent to commit a crime of violence, third-degree assault, and disturbance of the peace.